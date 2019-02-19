CLPS : Incorporation to Announce First Half of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), a leading information technology consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced it plans to release its first half of fiscal year 2019 results on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET (9:30 pm Beijing) on Friday, February 22, 2019, to discuss its first half of fiscal year 2019 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1-888-220-8474 U.S. Local/International: +1-323-794-2590 China National: 400-120-9101 Hong Kong: 800-961-105

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 1, 2019. The dial-in details are:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1-844-512-2921 U.S. Local/International: +1-412-317-6671 Passcode: 2787866

A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.clpsglobal.com.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains eleven delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining four global centers are located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

Contacts:

CLPS Incorporation

Tian van Acken

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +86-158-0198-4357

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

ICR Inc.

Rose Zu

Phone: +1-646-405-4868

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

