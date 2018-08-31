Log in
CLPS INC (CLPS)
CLPS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/31/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), a leading information technology consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains eleven delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining four global centers are located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

Contacts:

CLPS Incorporation
Ms. Tian van Acken
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +86-158-0198-4357
Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

ICR Inc.
Rose Zu
Phone: +1-646-588-0383
Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clps-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-20th-annual-global-investment-conference-300705277.html

SOURCE CLPS


© PRNewswire 2018
