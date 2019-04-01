Log in
CLS : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

04/01/2019

Release date: 1 April 2019

Embargoed until: Immediate release

CLS Holdings plc

('CLS' and the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Further to the announcement made on 1 March 2019, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Kirkman as its new Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2019.

Andrew joins CLS from Harworth Group plc, a land and property developer and investor, where he has been Finance Director since January 2016. Prior to joining Harworth, Andrew was Finance Director of Viridor, the recycling and renewable energy subsidiary of Pennon Group plc, for five years. He has also previously held a number of other senior finance roles including Chief Financial Officer at Balfour Beatty Capital and Global Head of Corporate Finance at Bovis Lend Lease.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there are no additional matters that would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Henry Klotz, Chairman of CLS, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Board. He brings a wealth of property experience and skills, and will be a strong addition to our team. Andrew's proven experience will assist us to deliver our strategy of investing in high-yielding office properties in key European cities. On behalf of the Board, I also wish to thank John Whiteley, who has done an excellent job as CFO over the last 9 years and wish him well in his retirement.'

Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer designate, said:

'I am thrilled to be joining CLS. The Company has a very high-quality leadership team and a long-term track record of success. I look forward to making a significant contribution to the Company's further growth.'

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

David Fuller, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:11:19 UTC
About