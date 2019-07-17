Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CLS Holdings plc    CLI   GB00BF044593

CLS HOLDINGS PLC

(CLI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:35:19 am
213.5 GBp   -2.95%
02:30aCLS : Disposal
PU
07/10CLS HOLDINGS USA INC. : Announces June Sales Results Systemwide Revenue Up 250%
AQ
07/09CLS : Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLS : Disposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:30am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Release date: 17 July 2019

Embargoed until: Immediate release

CLS Holdings announces the sale of Quayside Lodge

CLS Holdings announces that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell Quayside Lodge in Fulham to SMC Fulham Limited for £19m, a 14% premium to 31 December 2018 valuation, following the grant of detailed planning permission for a new 10-storey residential and office development. The decision to sell the property was driven by its higher alternative use value and limited scope for CLS to add further value.

Quayside Lodge, acquired by CLS in 2004, currently provides 32,000 sq ft of office space over three floors. CLS's in house development team secured detailed planning permission last year for a new, high-quality 160,000 sq ft expansion designed by architects EPR.

The new development will provide 11,500 sq ft of new office space, 110 residential units, 35% of which will be affordable housing. The property will also include 200 cycle spaces and electric car charging points.

JLL acted for CLS Holdings on the sale.

Commenting on the sale, Simon Wigzell, Head of Group Property at CLS, said:

'This sale demonstrates that there is good demand for residential development sites in Central London locations that are designed to a high standard and have the benefit of full planning permission.Our in-house development team have proven our ability to secure long-term, value-add development opportunities from within our portfolio.'

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Liberum Capital Limited

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Whitman Howard

Hugh Rich

+44 (0)20 7659 1261

Elm Square Advisers Limited

Jonathan Gray

+44 (0)20 7823 3695

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)
Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLS HOLDINGS PLC
02:30aCLS : Disposal
PU
07/10CLS HOLDINGS USA INC. : Announces June Sales Results Systemwide Revenue Up 250%
AQ
07/09CLS : Acquisition
PU
06/28CLS : Sale of Ateliers Victoires
PU
06/07CLS : PDMR Notification
PU
06/06CLS : Publication of Annual Sustainability Report
PU
04/04CLS : Capital Markets Day Announcement
PU
04/04CLS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01CLS : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/01CLS : Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 143 M
EBIT 2019 82,2 M
Net income 2019 65,2 M
Debt 2019 801 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 9,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 870 M
Chart CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CLS Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 283,33  GBp
Last Close Price 213,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fredrik Jonas Widlund Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Klotz Executive Chairman
John Howard Whiteley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sten A. Mortstedt Executive Director
Malcolm Charles Cooper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLS HOLDINGS PLC1.18%1 166
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.23%49 867
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.53%40 204
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.03%36 676
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.83%31 308
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.42%30 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About