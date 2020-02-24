CLS : Notice of Results

PRESS RELEASE

Release date:24 February 2020

CLS Holdings plc ('CLS')

Notice of Full Year Results

CLS will announce its Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 5 March 2020.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.00am on the day of results at the offices of Liberum Capital Limited, Ropemaker Place, 25 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9LY.

Registration: to ensure admission to the presentation, please confirm your attendance with Rob Yates via email at ryates@smithfieldgroup.com.

A live audio webcast will be available, details of which will be included in the results announcement.

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Liberum Capital Limited

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Whitman Howard

Hugh Rich

+44 (0)20 7659 1261

Elm Square Advisers Limited

Jonathan Gray

+44 (0)20 7823 3695

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546