CLS : Notice of Results

PRESS RELEASE
Release date:24 February 2020
Embargoed until: Immediate release
CLS Holdings plc ('CLS')
Notice of Full Year Results
CLS will announce its Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 5 March 2020.
A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.00am on the day of results at the offices of Liberum Capital Limited, Ropemaker Place, 25 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9LY.
Registration: to ensure admission to the presentation, please confirm your attendance with Rob Yates via email at ryates@smithfieldgroup.com.
A live audio webcast will be available, details of which will be included in the results announcement.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
CLS Holdings plc
(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)
www.clsholdings.com
Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0)20 7582 7766
Liberum Capital Limited
Richard Crawley
Jamie Richards
+44 (0)20 3100 2222
Whitman Howard
Hugh Rich
+44 (0)20 7659 1261
Elm Square Advisers Limited
Jonathan Gray
+44 (0)20 7823 3695
Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons
Rob Yates
+44 (0)20 3047 2546
Disclaimer
CLS Holdings plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:43:09 UTC