CLS : Notice of Results

02/24/2020 | 02:44am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Release date:24 February 2020

Embargoed until: Immediate release

CLS Holdings plc ('CLS')

Notice of Full Year Results

CLS will announce its Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 5 March 2020.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.00am on the day of results at the offices of Liberum Capital Limited, Ropemaker Place, 25 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9LY.

Registration: to ensure admission to the presentation, please confirm your attendance with Rob Yates via email at ryates@smithfieldgroup.com.

A live audio webcast will be available, details of which will be included in the results announcement.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Liberum Capital Limited

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Whitman Howard

Hugh Rich

+44 (0)20 7659 1261

Elm Square Advisers Limited

Jonathan Gray

+44 (0)20 7823 3695

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:43:09 UTC
