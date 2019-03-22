CLS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

CLS Holdings plc

('CLS' or the 'Company')

Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

CLS Holdings plc announces that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise been made available to shareholders of the Company:

- Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018;

- Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2019; and

- Form of Proxy for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



The 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the CLS website at www.clsholdings.com.



The announcement released on 7 March 2019 regarding CLS's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 included the information required by DTR 6.3.5.

