Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CLS Holdings plc    CLI   GB00BF044593

CLS HOLDINGS PLC

(CLI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/22 12:29:59 pm
245.25 GBp   -0.30%
01:20pCLS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03/04CLS HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
02/20CLS : Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

CLS Holdings plc

('CLS' or the 'Company')

Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

CLS Holdings plc announces that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise been made available to shareholders of the Company:

- Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018;

- Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2019; and

- Form of Proxy for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the CLS website at www.clsholdings.com.

The announcement released on 7 March 2019 regarding CLS's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 included the information required by DTR 6.3.5.

Enquiries:

David Fuller
Company Secretary
CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLS HOLDINGS PLC
01:20pCLS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03/04CLS HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
02/20CLS : Acquisition
PU
01/21CLS : Disposal
PU
2018CLS : announces acquisition of Les Reflets, Lille
PU
2018CLS : Trading Statement
PU
2018CLS : Trading Update for the period 1 July 2018 to 21 November 2018
PU
2018CLS : announces the letting of ca 3,460 sqm at East Gate, Munich, Germany
PU
2018CLS USA : Closes $5.9 Million Private Placement
AQ
2018CLS : announces the letting of 3,035 sqm at East Gate, Munich, Germany
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 82,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 805 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,97
P/E ratio 2020 16,29
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capitalization 1 002 M
Chart CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CLS Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Fredrik Jonas Widlund Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Klotz Executive Chairman
John Howard Whiteley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sten A. Mortstedt Executive Director
Malcolm Charles Cooper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLS HOLDINGS PLC16.59%1 318
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.19%48 077
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP19.66%47 234
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%40 495
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 589
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD16.67%31 623
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.