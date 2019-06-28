Log in
CLS HOLDINGS PLC

(CLI)
06/27
213 GBp   --.--%
CLS : Sale of Ateliers Victoires

06/28/2019 | 02:21am EDT

Release date: 28 June 2019

Embargoed until: Immediate release

CLS Holdings plc ('CLS') announces

sale of Ateliers Victoires, Paris for €42 million

CLS announces that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell Ateliers Victoires in Paris for €42 million. Completion of the sale is expected before the end of September 2019.

Ateliers Victoires, with 2,000 sqm (21,500 sq ft) of modern office space over eight floors at 48 Rue Croix des Petits Champs, 75001 Paris, France, was recently redeveloped by CLS's in-house development teamto provide high quality office space with a double height entrance hall and the upper floor offering exceptional panoramic views across Paris.

The building was fully let to Epoka, a leading consultancy in corporate communications, HR and marketing.

The sale price was 21.4% above the 31 December 2018 valuation and reflected a net initial yield of 3%.

Commenting on the sale, Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer of CLS, said:

'This disposal is a demonstration of our capital discipline and asset management expertise. While we are long-term investors in Paris, we are opportunistic in our approach to realising value. The proceeds will give us additional resources to reinvest in properties across our key markets.'

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer

John Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Liberum Capital Limited

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Whitman Howard

Hugh Rich

+44 (0)20 7659 1261

Elm Square Advisers Limited

Jonathan Gray

+44 (0)20 7823 3695

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:20:05 UTC
