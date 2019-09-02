Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CLS Holdings plc    CLI   GB00BF044593

CLS HOLDINGS PLC

(CLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLS : Shareholding in Catena AB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Release date: 2 September 2019

Embargoed until: 16.31 BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

CLS Holdings plc

('CLS')

Shareholding in Catena AB

THIS DOCUMENT IS FOR THE USE OF THE INTENDED RECIPIENT ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE COPIED OR DISTRIBUTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE U.S. (OR TO U.S. PERSONS) ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

CLS announces that ABG Sundal Collier has been engaged by Endicott Sweden AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLS, to explore the opportunity to sell up to 3,971,349 shares in Catena AB ('Catena') (the 'Contemplated Placement'). A sale of 3,971,349 shares would represent CLS's entire shareholding in Catena.

The price per share in the Contemplated Placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The process commences today, 2 September 2019 at 16.31 BST/17.31 CEST and may be terminated at any time on short notice.

ABG Sundal Collier AB is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the Contemplated Placement.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

CLS Holdings plc

(LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78)

www.clsholdings.com

Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7582 7766

Liberum Capital Limited

Richard Crawley

Jamie Richards

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Whitman Howard

Hugh Rich

+44 (0)20 7659 1261

Elm Square Advisers Limited

Jonathan Gray

+44 (0)20 7823 3695

Smithfield Consultants (Financial PR)Alex Simmons

Rob Yates

+44 (0)20 3047 2546

Important information

Release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions according to law and people in those jurisdictions, in which this press release has been announced or distributed, should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Catena in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information in this press release may not be announced, published or distributed to the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, New Zealand or in any other jurisdiction where the announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

CLS Holdings plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLS HOLDINGS PLC
11:45aCLS : Shareholding in Catena AB
PU
08/22CLS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/21CENTR Brands Corp. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CLS Holdin..
AQ
07/22CLS : announces sales in Munich and Dusseldorf
PU
07/17Blockchain projects - A status update
RE
07/17CLS : Disposal
PU
07/10CLS HOLDINGS USA INC. : Announces June Sales Results Systemwide Revenue Up 250%
AQ
07/09CLS : Acquisition
PU
06/28CLS : Sale of Ateliers Victoires
PU
06/07CLS : PDMR Notification
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 80,7 M
Net income 2019 78,1 M
Debt 2019 752 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
Capitalization 976 M
Chart CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CLS Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 283,33  GBp
Last Close Price 239,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fredrik Jonas Widlund Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Klotz Executive Chairman
John Howard Whiteley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sten A. Mortstedt Executive Director
Malcolm Charles Cooper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLS HOLDINGS PLC13.51%1 189
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 666
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.80%28 208
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.33%27 201
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.46%26 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group