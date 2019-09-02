Release date: 2 September 2019

Embargoed until: 16.31 BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

CLS Holdings plc

('CLS')

Shareholding in Catena AB

CLS announces that ABG Sundal Collier has been engaged by Endicott Sweden AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLS, to explore the opportunity to sell up to 3,971,349 shares in Catena AB ('Catena') (the 'Contemplated Placement'). A sale of 3,971,349 shares would represent CLS's entire shareholding in Catena.

The price per share in the Contemplated Placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The process commences today, 2 September 2019 at 16.31 BST/17.31 CEST and may be terminated at any time on short notice.

ABG Sundal Collier AB is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the Contemplated Placement.

