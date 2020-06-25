Cluff Natural Resources : Change of Name to Deltic Energy Plc (499.75kB)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: CLNR / Sector: Natural Resources

25 June 2020

Cluff Natural Resources Plc ('CLNR', 'Cluff' or 'the Company')

Change of Name to Deltic Energy Plc

AIM Rule 26 Website Change

Further to the Company's announcement of 4 June 2020, Cluff Natural Resources Plc, the AIM-quoted natural resources investing company with a high impact exploration and appraisal portfolio focused on the Southern and Central North Sea, is pleased to announce that the Company's change of name has been effected by Companies House and accordingly the Company has changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc.

With effect from 8:00am today, trading on AIM will commence under the Company's new name and the Company's TIDM will be 'DELT.L' (previously CLNR.L). The Company's ISIN (GB00B6SYKF01) and SEDOL (B6SYKF0) remain unchanged.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

In order to reflect the Company's new name, the Company's website will be changed to http://www.delticenergy.com/ with effect from 8:00am today. The information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 will be available at this address.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive Officer of Cluff Natural Resources commented:

"Following approval at our AGM we are pleased to be able to now confirm the formal change of name to Deltic Energy Plc. The name change reflects a new era for our company, the significant progress made in the last year and symbolises the transition in the Company's main investments into a more operational phase following our farm-outs and ongoing partnership with Shell".

**ENDS**

