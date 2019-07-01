Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cluff Natural Resources PLC    CLNR   GB00B6SYKF01

CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CLNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cluff Natural Resources : Dewar Prospect Commercial Feasibility Study (171.92kB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT

1 July 2019

Cluff Natural Resources Plc ('Cluff' or 'the Company')

Dewar Prospect (P2352) Commercial Feasibility Study and Farm Out Process

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, the AIM quoted natural resources investing company with a high impact exploration and appraisal portfolio focused on the Southern and Central North Sea, is pleased to provide an update in relation to the commercial feasibility of the Dewar Prospect and farm-out process on licence P2352.

Commercial Feasibility Study and Farm-out Process

  • An early stage feasibility study, carried out by io oil and gas consulting, has identified a viable development scenario based on a two-well subsea development, tied back to the BP operated Eastern Trough Area Project (or 'ETAP') Central Processing Facility located approximately 5km to the north west of the prospect. Other potential offtake options have also been identified as part of this study.
  • On this basis, the Dewar project is estimated to have a post-tax NPV10 of £555 million and a post-tax project IRR of 123%, in a P50 prospective resource scenario.
  • The Company will now look to reduce its 100% working interest in the Dewar Prospect and has commenced a formal farm-out process with the aim of attracting one or more partners to provide funding for future exploration of the block.
  • The Company believes the prospect to be drill ready and expects a farm-out to be supported by a commitment to drill an exploration well on Dewar.

Dewar Prospect Highlights

  • The Company was awarded a 100% working interest in licence P2352, located in a mature part of the Central North Sea, during the 30th Offshore Licencing Round in 2019.
  • The Company's prospect evaluation has been based on access to recently re-processed 3D seismic data and drilling results which were unavailable to previous licence holders.
  • The Dewar Prospect is estimated to contain up to 272 million barrels of light oil (P10 STOIIP) with P50 Prospective Resources of 39.5 million barrels in the Forties Sandstone. The geological model is supported by a clear AVO (Amplitude-Versus- Offset) anomaly with a geological chance of success estimated at 41%.
  • The prospect is located in 90m of water and could be drilled with a heavy duty jack-up rig. Exploration well costs are currently estimated at approximately £17m (gross), including a 15 day well test.

The Company's current assessment of the Dewar prospect is summarised below:

Prospect

Reservoir

STOIIP

Net Prospective Resources

GCoS

P90-P10 range

(mmbo)

%

(mmbo)

P90

P50

P10

Dewar

Forties

37 to 272

10.5

39.5

80.5

41

Commenting, Cluff's Chief Executive Graham Swindells said:

"The Dewar prospect represents a significant and valuable exploration target which is located in close proximity to existing production infrastructure. The successful farm-out of two of our Southern North Sea licences to Shell earlier this year has led to a growing recognition of our technical team within the industry and provides a great platform from which to launch this next farm-out process.

We continue to invest in progressing the licences awarded in the 30th Offshore Licencing Round and remain focussed on building a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets of varying levels of maturity which will provide further drilling opportunities, in addition to the Selene and Pensacola Prospects recently farmed out with Shell."

**ENDS**

For further information please contact the following:

Cluff Natural Resources Plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7887 2630

Graham Swindells / Andrew Nunn

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

David Hart / Alex Brearley / Asha Chotai (Corporate Finance)

Camarco Ltd

Billy Clegg/James Crothers / Owen Roberts (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4983

Notes to Editors

Cluff Natural Resources is a natural resources investing company listed on the AIM market on the London Stock Exchange (CLNR.L) with a high impact portfolio of operated and, following a farm-out to Shell U.K. Ltd in February 2019, non-operated exploration and appraisal assets located within the UKCS's mature hydrocarbon basins. The Company's diversified portfolio contains near term, infrastructure focussed oil and gas exploration drilling opportunities in both the Central and Southern North Sea together with larger, high impact opportunities in new play types along the northern margin of the Southern Gas Basin.

The portfolio has a significant P50 prospective resource base in excess of 2.4 TCF (gross, gas equivalent) across a number of prospects with chances of success ranging from 9 to 49%.

Cluff Natural Resources is focused on extracting much needed gas from the North Sea to supply the UK's energy mix which is currently heavily reliant on foreign supply. Following a successful farm-out of Licence P2252 and P2437 to Shell U.K. Ltd, the Company is looking forward to 3D seismic acquisition over the Pensacola prospect in the summer of 2019 and is seeking to repeat this farm-out success with its licences awarded in the 30th Offshore Licencing Round including licence P2352 which contains the Dewar oil prospect.

The Company has a strong institutional investor base and a portfolio which offers a unique opportunity of high quality, low risk and low-cost drilling prospects with potentially high impact results in an area where recent exploration has targeted both mature and new plays and has resulted in large discoveries.

Qualified Person

Andrew Nunn, a Chartered Geologist and Chief Operating Officer of CLNR, is a "Qualified Person" in accordance with the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange. Andrew has reviewed and approved the information contained within this announcement.

The STOIIP volumes and Prospective Resources have been presented in accordance with the 2007 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) prepared by the Oil and Gas Reserves Committee of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), reviewed, and jointly sponsored by the World Petroleum Council (WPC), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE).

Glossary of Technical Terms

AVO:

Amplitude Versus Offset - AVO analysis is a technique that geophysicists

can execute on seismic data to determine a rock's fluid content, porosity,

density or seismic velocity, shear wave information, fluid indicators

(hydrocarbon indications).

GCoS

Geological Chance of Success.

IRR:

A metric used in capital budgeting to estimate the profitability of potential

investments. The internal rate of return is a discount rate that makes the net

present value (NPV) of all cash flows from a particular project equal to zero.

mmbo:

Million barrels of oil.

NPV10:

Is the present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues net of estimated

direct expenses and discounted at an annual discount rate of 10%.

Prospective Resources: Are estimated volumes associated with undiscovered accumulations. These represent quantities of petroleum which are estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from oil and gas deposits identified on the basis of

indirect evidence but which have not yet been drilled.

P90 resource:

reflects a volume estimate that, assuming the accumulation is developed,

there is a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or

exceed the estimate. This is therefore a low estimate of resource.

P50 resource:

reflects a volume estimate that, assuming the accumulation is developed,

there is a 50% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or

exceed the estimate. This is therefore a median or best case estimate of

resource.

P10 resource:

reflects a volume estimate that, assuming the accumulation is developed,

there is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or

exceed the estimate. This is therefore a high estimate of resource.

STOIIP

Stock tank oil initially in place is the estimated amount of crude oil present in

a hydrocarbon reservoir prior to production taking place.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cluff Natural Resources plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PL
06:23aCLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Dewar Prospect Commercial Feasibility Study (171.92kB)
PU
06/06CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Results of Placing and Subscription (161.25kB)
PU
06/05CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Proposed Fundraising to Raise a min. £15 million (294...
PU
05/30CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Completes Farm-out of License P2252 to Shell
AQ
05/30CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Completion of Farm Out on Licence P2252 (173.64kB)
PU
05/20CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : London-listed Cluff seeks new licenses as founder step..
AQ
04/30Shell to Take 50% Interest in Second Cluff Natural Resources License
DJ
04/30CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Shell U.K. Limited Exercises Option on P2437 (180.56kB..
PU
04/30CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Posting of 2018 Annual Report and Notice of AGM (48.75..
PU
04/25CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : Preliminary Results (411.25kB)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -1,33 M
Net income 2016 -
Finance 2016 1,74 M
Yield 2016 0
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -3,70x
EV / Sales2016 -
EV / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 9,33 M
Chart CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cluff Natural Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,17  GBP
Last Close Price 0,02  GBP
Spread / Highest target 924%
Spread / Average Target 924%
Spread / Lowest Target 924%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham C. Swindells Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
John Gordon Cluff Executive Chairman
Andrew James Nunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Peter Nigel Cowley Non-Executive Director
Mark Lappin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC-26.88%30
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.49%1 145
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.15%813
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%728
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.00%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.07%192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About