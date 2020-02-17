Log in
CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC    CLNR   GB00B6SYKF01

CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CLNR)
Cluff Natural Resources : Holdings in Company (109.42kB)

02/17/2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

13 FEBRUARY 2020

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

17 FEBRUARY 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

15.9870

15.9870

1,405,964,855

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

16.9756

16.9756

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B6SYKF01

224,771,430

15.9870

SUBTOTAL 8. A

224,771,430

15.9870

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

settlementxii

voting rights

Period xi

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity

15.9870

15.9870

Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity

15.9870

15.9870

Wealth Group Holdings

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

15.9870

15.9870

Wealth Group Holdings

(Jersey) Limited

Canaccord Genuity

15.9870

15.9870

Wealth Group Limited

Canaccord Genuity

2.1683

2.1683

Wealth Limited

Hargreave Hale Ltd

13.8187

13.8187

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

17 FEBRUARY 2020

3

Disclaimer

Cluff Natural Resources plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 19:11:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -1,33 M
Net income 2016 -
Finance 2016 1,74 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -3,10x
EV / Sales2016 -
EV / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 20,0 M
Chart CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Cluff Natural Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,40  GBp
Last Close Price 1,43  GBp
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham C. Swindells Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Lappin Chairman
Andrew James Nunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sarah McLeod Chief Financial Officer
Peter Nigel Cowley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC-9.52%26
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%70 935
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.86%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.55%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%34 764
