Cluff Natural Resources : Proposed Fundraising to Raise a min. £15 million (294.51kB)

" Subscription Shares ") by certain Directors and senior management of the Company (the " Subscription ") to raise minimum gross proceeds of approximately £15 million at a price of 1.75 pence per new Ordinary Share (the " Placing Price ") (the " Fundraising ").

The net proceeds of the Fundraising will be used to fund the Company's share of well costs on the Selene (Licence P2437) and Pensacola (Licence P2252) prospects targeting a combined 238 BCF of net P50 Prospective Resource; to invest in advancing its other North Sea licences and potential future licence awards; and for general, working capital and corporate purposes.

The Fundraising follows the recent completion of the farm out of Licence P2252 to Shell U.K.

Limited (" ") and Shell's exercise of its option to farm into Licence P2437. Following Shell's exercise of its option to acquire a 50 per cent. working interest in Licence P2437, which holds Selene, a 291 BCF (gross P50 Prospective Resource) (145 BCF net) prospect, Cluff holds a 50 per cent. working interest (subject to completion of the farm out).

Shell will pay 75 per cent. of the costs of the first well on Licence P2437 (up to US$25 million) and has indicated an intention to drill a well at the soonest possible opportunity, potentially during 2020.

Shell completed its 70 per cent. farm into Licence P2252 (Cluff 30 per cent. WI) at the end of May 2019. The licence holds the 309 BCF (gross P50 Prospective Resource) (93 BCF net) Pensacola prospect and Shell will carry Cluff for 100 per cent. of the licence work programme through to the earlier of a well investment decision or 31 December 2020.

The Company continues to progress its other licences, including P2352 (Cluff 100 per cent. WI) which holds the 39.5 mmbo (gross P50 Prospective Resource) Dewar oil prospect in the Central North Sea, for which it intends to commence farm out marketing by mid-2019.

mid-2019. The Company plans to continue to grow its asset base through participating in future licensing rounds including the upcoming 32 nd Licensing Round, expected to open in summer / mid-year 2019. Commenting, Cluff's Chief Executive Graham Swindells said: "We are delighted to announce this transformational fundraising which will fully fund the Company to drill its two high-impact wells with Shell at Selene and Pensacola while also allowing us to continue to further expand and de-risk the rest of our portfolio. This fundraising allows us to build on the recent success achieved with the substantial expansion of our portfolio of licences in the last UK licensing round as well as the introduction of Shell as a partner on two of our licences. "Our company is now entering an exciting operational phase of its growth with line of sight over the drilling of at least two wells in the Southern North Sea while continuing to grow and diversify our portfolio of highly prospective oil and gas assets. "We are highly encouraged by the support from existing and new shareholders and look forward to further delivery as we seek to create value for shareholders."

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Placing. Allenby Capital Limited ("Allenby") is acting as Nominated Adviser to the Company. The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuild") which will be launched immediately following this Announcement and will be made available to eligible institutional investors. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 8 a.m. on 6 June 2019, but Stifel and the Company reserve the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice. The Company's largest shareholder, IPGL Limited ("IPGL"), has indicated that it intends to participate in the Placing in an amount equivalent to 20 per cent. of the Fundraising up to £3.4 million. The final number of Placing Shares which will be allocated to IPGL is at the absolute discretion of Stifel and the Company and will be confirmed following the close of the Bookbuild. Certain Directors and members of the Company's senior management team have indicated that they intend to participate in the Fundraising by subscribing directly with the Company for new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price. For further information please contact the following: Cluff Natural Resources Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7887 2630 Graham Swindells / Andrew Nunn Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 David Hart / Alex Brearley / Asha Chotai (Corporate Finance) Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Bookrunner) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Callum Stewart / Nick Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield Camarco Ltd (Financial PR) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4983 Billy Clegg/James Crothers / Owen Roberts Background to and Reasons for the Fundraising Cluff has built a portfolio of low cost, high impact exploration and appraisal projects in the UKCS, holding seven highly prospective licences over 1,734 square kilometres with over 2.4 TCFE of gross P50 Prospective Resource. The Company's licences are located in established hydrocarbon basins and next to areas of ongoing activity with existing production and infrastructure. The Company has achieved considerable success and has received significant technical and commercial validation of its strategy as a result of Shell farming into two of its licences, P2252 and P2437. Following the completion of the farm out of Licence P2252 to Shell, and Shell's exercise of its farm in option on Licence P2437, the Company is undertaking the Fundraising to finance its share of future

work programmes on these assets, including well costs, as well as financing work programmes across its other existing licences and potential future licence awards. The proceeds of the Fundraising and the Company's existing cash resources ensure the Company is fully funded for these activities. Licence P2437 - Selene (Cluff 50 per cent. WI) Licence P2437 is located in the Southern North Sea Gas Basin and contains the Selene Prospect with 291 BCF of gross P50 Prospective Resource (145 BCF net). P2437 is located adjacent to the Shell operated Clipper hub, including the Shell operated Barque field 20 kilometres to the south of Selene, which is in long term production decline. Shell and ExxonMobil recently completed a £300 million rejuvenation of the Bacton Gas terminal which is fed by the Clipper hub. From 2021 it is expected that there will be significant ullage available in the Clipper-Bacton system, providing a long term evacuation route for Selene. Selene is a Leman sandstone structural prospect, covering an area of approximately 26 square kilometres and is analogous to Barque. The prospect is 100 per cent. imaged by high quality 3D seismic and the legacy 48/8b-2 well, which is drilled in a down dip location on the Selene structure, has gas shows in the Leman Sandstone reservoir. Management estimate a geological chance of success ("GCoS") of 39 per cent. for the prospect. At the end of April 2019, Shell exercised its option to farm in to the licence for a 50 per cent. working interest (Cluff 50 per cent. WI) paying US$600,000 cash consideration and funding 75 per cent. of the costs of the first well on the licence (up to a gross well cost of US$25 million). Completion of the farm out is subject to OGA approval and an agreement on a JOA. Shell has indicated its intention to drill an exploration well at the soonest possible opportunity and potentially during 2020. Ahead of a well investment decision, expected in late 2019, the Company and Shell will undertake technical work in relation to well design and environmental studies to support that decision. Licence P2252 - Pensacola (Cluff 30 per cent. WI) Licence P2252 is also located in the Southern North Sea Gas Basin and contains the Pensacola Prospect with 309 BCF of gross P50 Prospective Resource (93 BCF net), with a GCoS of 20 per cent.. The Pensacola prospect is a Zechstein carbonate reef, with approximately 200-250 metres of carbonate build up across an area in excess of 75 square kilometres. Gas has been proven in the Z2 formation on the block and across the Southern North Sea Gas Basin. The Crosgan discovery (well 42/15a-2), an analogue to Pensacola, flowed at a rate of over 7 mmscf/d on test. The farm out of 70 per cent. of the licence to Shell completed at the end of May 2019 and will see Shell fund 100 per cent. of costs associated with the agreed work programme through to the earlier of 31 December 2020 or a well investment decision. The work programme includes the acquisition of over 400 square kilometres of new broadband 3D seismic across Pensacola and seismic reprocessing and other sub-surface studies to support a well investment decision in Q4 2020.

Shell has announced that Shearwater Geoservices has been contracted to shoot 3D seismic on Pensacola, with the acquisition planned to commence in mid-August 2019. An exploration well will be drilled as soon as practicable after a well investment decision is taken. Any discovery could be developed via a tieback to Breagh, 45 kilometres to the south east or via new pipeline to the onshore Teesside Gas Processing Plant 78 kilometres to the west. Licence P2352 - Dewar (Cluff 100 per cent. WI) Cluff holds a 100 per cent. WI in Licence P2532, located in the Central North Sea and containing the 39.5 mmbo Dewar light oil prospect (gross P50 Prospective Resource). Dewar is a Forties sandstone prospect which management estimates has a GCoS of 41 per cent., with oil already having been proven on the block by the 22/24b-11 well and an AVO anomaly supporting the geological model. The licence is located less than five kilometres from the key Eastern Trough Area Project ("ETAP") infrastructure, operated by BP and with over 25 per cent. available oil export capacity. A US$1.0 billion investment in ETAP was completed in 2015 and should see it operational well into the 2030s. Dewar is covered 100 per cent. by modern reprocessed 3D seismic and the Company is currently finalising rock physics and economic feasibility work, with the intention of launching a farm-out marketing process in mid-2019. Other Licences / Future Awards The Company continues to invest in technical and commercial work programmes to progress its other licences, P2384 in the Central North Sea and P2435, P2428 and P2424 in the Southern North Sea and will continue to review opportunities to farm-down its position in these licences, with the aim of repeating the success achieved with the P2437 and P2252 licences. Cluff also intends to participate in the OGA's upcoming 32nd Licencing Round, expected to open in summer / mid-2019 and is undertaking technical evaluation ahead of submitting bids over its preferred areas of interest. Use of Proceeds The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Fundraising as below: Use £ million Selene Prospect - Exploration Well 5.0 Pensacola Prospect - Exploration Well 4.0 Work programme on existing / future licence awards 3.0 General, corporate and working capital purposes, including transaction costs 3.0 Total 15.0 Bookbuild

