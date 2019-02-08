Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  CLX Communications AB (publ)    CLX   SE0007439112

CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) (CLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLX Communications AB (publ): CLX Communications appoints new CMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:46am EST

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: CLX

CLX Communications AB, a global leader in cloud communications for customer engagement through mobile technology, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Bean as Chief Marketing Officer. Jonathan joins CLX from a previous role as CMO of Mynewsdesk, a fast-growing cloud platform for marketing and public relations, and will assume his role at CLX on April 23rd, 2019.

"We are stepping up our efforts to drive further growth and fully leverage our platform for cloud-based enterprise communications", says Oscar Werner, Chief Executive Officer of CLX Communications AB. "Jonathan brings both strategic and hands-on experience from growth marketing through digital channels that will prove very valuable to CLX. He has an impressive track record in the marketing of a leading software-as-a-service platform with sales both through partners and direct to enterprises".

Jonathan Bean joined Mynewsdesk in 2009, where he helped grow the business from 20 to 120 employees in five years. He became Chief Marketing Officer in 2015, assuming overall responsibility for brand positioning and the development of marketing, content and product led lead generation, as well as partnering with sales to achieve significant growth. He has won a number of awards for excellence and innovation in marketing, including Cannes Lion (Cannes), Webby (New York), Guldägget (Stockholm) and The Drum (London).

Jonathan holds an MBA from Henley Business School, an Honours Degree in Communications from University of Leeds and is a British citizen. Prior to joining Mynewsdesk, Jonathan had a range of senior sales roles at the marketing SaaS company Cision.

"CLX has built a strong position as a global leader in mobile customer engagement and I look forward to further develop the company's brand, sales and marketing activities", says Jonathan Bean.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
CLX Communications AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@clxcommunications.com

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication tools for enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable businesses to quickly, securely and cost-effectively reach their customers through mobile messaging, voice and video. The CLX platform powers business-critical communications throughout the world, and the company has grown profitably since its foundation in 2008. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: CLX.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation. This information was submitted for publication under the auspices of the above contact on 8 February 2019 at 08:45 CET.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CLX Communications AB (publ) via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUB
02:46aCLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : CLX Communications appoints new CMO
GL
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : CLX Communications secures expanded credit facili..
GL
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS PUBL : Farm Journal Media and U.S. Cellular Launch RCS Busine..
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : CLX Communications appoints new CFO
GL
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS PUBL : AB announces revised financial leverage policy
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Interim report, January - September 2018
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : CLX Communications AB announces revised financial..
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Invitation to conference call and web presentatio..
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Increases focus on customer engagement to capture..
AQ
2018CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Increases focus on customer engagement to capture..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 3 963 M
EBIT 2018 187 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Debt 2018 483 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,39
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 5 628 M
Chart CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
CLX Communications AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 117  SEK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Hans Odd Bolin Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer & VP-Engineering
Kjell Göran Arvidsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)20.69%608
SALESFORCE.COM13.11%120 969
NUTANIX INC25.70%9 365
QUALYS INC22.83%3 674
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.15.51%3 414
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-10.57%2 106
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.