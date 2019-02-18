Log in
CLX Communications AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q4 2018 report

02/18/2019 | 09:57am EST

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

CLX Communications AB will publish its 2018 full year report on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, President and CEO, together with Odd Bolin, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Friday February 22, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday February 22, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2185
UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5710
US: +1 917 720 0178

Access code: 5475538

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
CLX Communications AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch (CLX Communications AB)
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Disclaimer

CLX Communications AB published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:56:07 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 3 962 M
EBIT 2018 193 M
Net income 2018 120 M
Debt 2018 485 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,34
P/E ratio 2019 27,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 5 821 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 115  SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Hans Odd Bolin Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer & VP-Engineering
Kjell Göran Arvidsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)24.83%627
SALESFORCE.COM16.12%121 673
NUTANIX INC28.95%9 607
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.13.72%3 361
QUALYS INC7.96%3 178
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-10.46%2 087
