CLX Communications AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q4 2018 report

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH
CLX Communications AB will publish its 2018 full year report on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, President and CEO, together with Odd Bolin, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Friday February 22, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday February 22, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2185
UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5710
US: +1 917 720 0178
Access code: 5475538
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
CLX Communications AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
About Sinch (CLX Communications AB)
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.