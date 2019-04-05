Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  CLX Communications AB (publ)    SINCH   SE0007439112

CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

(SINCH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLX Communications publ : Sinch and WIT Software sign partnership agreement to accelerate RCS market uptake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced a partnership agreement with WIT Software to speed up the global uptake of next generation messaging though RCS. Sinch will deploy WIT technology as a part of its RCS-as-a-Service offering to mobile operators who look for a nimble but scalable solution to roll-out RCS to their subscribers and enterprise customers.

'Next generation messaging can revolutionize how businesses engage with their customers though rich, interactive experiences that are tailored to every unique individual. We are seeing rising interest from mobile operators to capitalize on this opportunity and our partnership with WIT addresses this demand', says Sinch CEO Oscar Werner.

RCS is a new standard for messaging that builds on SMS but adds a range of new features to the default messaging app that is pre-installed on Android handsets. It is endorsed and standardized by the GSMA, the trade body for the world's mobile operators, and provides a neutral, non-proprietary platform for rich messaging. For mobile subscribers, RCS adds support for group chat and read receipts in a similar way to Apple's iMessage and WhatsApp. For businesses, RCS brings secure, rich interactivity to the default, pre-installed inbox and positions business messaging as a viable alternative to apps with no download of an app required. The technology is also well placed to automate interactions that are now handled by live agents in call centers. Recent research by MobileSquared shows that brands will spend $18B on RCS Business Messaging by 2023.

'Mobile operators around the world are now recognizing that RCS is key to improve the carrier messaging experience, safeguard existing wholesale business, and expand the addressable market for mobile operators. We are delighted that Sinch has chosen our industry leading technology for RCS to drive market uptake of the technology', says Luis Silva, CEO of WIT Software.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
CLX Communications AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch (CLX Communications AB)

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. To learn more, visit sinch.com.

About WIT Software S.A.

WIT Software S.A. is a well-established software house that specializes in products and solutions for Mobile Operators, with extensive expertise in solutions relating to carrier messaging, RCS, A2P platforms, A.I. and Chatbots, IMS Applications, m-Commerce and IPTV. Located in Portugal and the UK, the company has over 350 full-time employees and a blue-chip industry client base. For more information, visit www.wit-software.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.
This information was submitted for publication under the auspices of the above contact on 5 April 2019 at 08:00 CET.

Disclaimer

CLX Communications AB published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUB
02:27aCLX COMMUNICATIONS PUBL : Sinch and WIT Software sign partnership agreement to a..
PU
03/04CLX COMMUNICATIONS PUBL : Sinch and Ericsson messaging Licensing Agreement deliv..
GL
02/22CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Sinch Year-End Report January - December 2018
PU
02/18CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) : Invitation to conference call and web presentatio..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 4 768 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 221 M
Debt 2019 339 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,79
P/E ratio 2020 22,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 6 357 M
Chart CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
CLX Communications AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 128  SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Hans Odd Bolin Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer & VP-Engineering
Kjell Göran Arvidsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)35.40%687
SALESFORCE.COM15.73%124 270
NUTANIX INC-11.45%7 042
ANAPLAN INC39.79%4 755
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.9.54%3 227
QUALYS INC7.89%3 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About