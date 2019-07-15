Log in
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

(SINCH)
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2019 interim report

07/15/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its 2019 second quarter interim report on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Friday July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday July 19, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden:                +46 (0) 8 5069 2185
UK:                         +44 (0) 203 009 5710
US:                         +1 917 720 0178

Access code:        7278264

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:            +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:            thomas.heath@sinch.com

 

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 4 873 M
EBIT 2019 315 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 375 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 7 665 M
Chart CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)
CLX Communications AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150  SEK
Last Close Price 143  SEK
Spread / Highest target 8,39%
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar Werner Chief Executive Officer
Erik Olof Fröberg Chairman
Hans Odd Bolin Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Lindeborg Chief Technical Officer & VP-Engineering
Kjell Göran Arvidsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)64.37%809
SALESFORCE.COM15.41%123 393
ANAPLAN INC114.13%7 375
NUTANIX INC-34.22%4 993
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.23.06%3 675
QUALYS INC19.69%3 473
