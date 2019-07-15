Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2019 interim report
0
07/15/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its 2019 second quarter interim report on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report Friday July 19, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation Friday July 19, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.