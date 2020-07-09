CM com N : Technology from CM.com enables first corona-proof events

Technology company CM.com makes it possible for visitors of 'De Tuin en Het Strand van 2020' to attend corona-proof concerts. With a chatbot for a health check and safe ordering and payment of food and drinks via mobile phone, CM.com ensures that no one has to worry about health risks.

During 'De Tuin en Het Strand van 2020', visitors will enjoy performances by various artists and DJs until 30 August. At De Tuin there will be performances by Typhoon, Paul de Leeuw and Lil Kleine and at Het Strand by Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Nicky Romero and Fedde le Grand. In total there will be 204 performances on 55 days. Per performance there is room for a maximum of 120 to 140 people. The performances will take place in Brielle (De Tuin) and on Texel (Het Strand). The specially designed theaters fully comply with RIVM guidelines.

Visitors receive an SMS on the day of their visit for the mandatory health check. A chatbot walks the visitor through a number of questions. This chatbot is used to minimize queues at the entrance and to ensure that visitors are informed as good as possible in advance. If a visitor doesn't complete the questionnaire, a health check will take place at the door.

Once inside, visitors sit down at their own table. With their mobile phone, they scan the QR code on the table and end up on CM.com's online order page. Here they can quickly and safely order various drinks and snacks and pay directly with iDEAL or other payment methods. The order will be served to the table. In this way, visitors do not have to wait for staff or queue up, which minimizes contact moments.

Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO CM.com: 'The corona rules have been eased since 1 July and therefore events can take place on a small scale. The recent period has required everyone to be adaptable. The collaboration with Tribe Company is a good example of how we can support companies in these times with different technologies. In addition, we like to contribute to the safe enjoyment of outdoor performances in order to slowly go back to the 'old normal' again'.

Machiel Hofman of Tribe Company: 'This summer is different for everyone. We are very happy to be able to share live music in 'De Tuin van 2020' and on 'Het Strand van 2020'. Of course the guidelines of the RIVM are the starting point for the initiatives. This brings new challenges, which we can easily overcome thanks to the collaboration with CM.com. The tools ensure that we can receive and serve visitors at both locations carefree'.

