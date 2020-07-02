CM com N : .com completes acquisition of CX Company

PRESS RELEASE
CM.com completes acquisition of CX Company
BREDA, 2 JULY 2020
CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce provider, has completed the acquisition of CX Company, a European (cloud-based) digital conversation platform designed to automatically engage customers in a personalized manner via virtual assistants, intelligent chatbots, and conversational artiﬁcial intelligence (AI).
CM.com announced its intent to acquire CX Company on 26 May 2020. The transaction comprises a consideration of € 15.5 million (excluding a capped earn-out), of which € 4.0 million has been paid in shares. Hence CM.com issued 262,467 new ordinary shares at a share price of € 15.24, which equals the average closing price per CM.com share for the 22 trading days preceding 9 June 2020. The sellers of CX Company are not bound by a lock-up period. As of 2 July 2020 the total number of shares outstanding amounts to 26,522,321.
The acquisition will be immediately accretive to EBITDA.
About CM.com
CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments. CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform. CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) oﬀering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has approximately 300 employees and 20 oﬃces globally.
The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.