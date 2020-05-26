CM com N : .com takes Conversational Commerce to the next level through the acquisition of leading Conversational AI provider CX Company.

PRESS RELEASE
CM.com takes Conversational Commerce to the next level through the acquisition of leading Conversational AI provider CX Company
BREDA, 26 MAY 2020
CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce platform, strengthens its customer offering through the acquisition of CX Company, a European (cloud-based) digital conversation platform designed to automatically engage customers in a personalized manner via virtual assistants, intelligent chatbots, and conversational artificial intelligence (AI). The transaction comprises a consideration of € 15.5 million (excluding a capped earn-out). Upon closing, the acquisition will be immediately accretive to EBITDA.
Dutch-based CX Company employs approximately 50 FTEs and recorded 2019 revenue of € 6.0 million. The company is currently active in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and France and primarily serves blue chip customers in financial services, telecom and utilities.
Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO of CM.com: "We believe that mobile phones will become the number one device to enable communication between businesses and consumers. Over the years we have lived up to this by consistently investing in our platform and cooperating with Apple, Google, Facebook, Tencent and many others, to enrich mobile messages with pictures, videos, buttons and various other powerful features. We are all-in on supporting our global enterprise customers to have meaningful conversations with their consumers. CX Company's enterprise-grade chatbot technology and high added value solutions are a perfect addition to our offering and an important next step in our journey to become the world leading one-stop-shop for Conversational Commerce.
Dirk Jan Dokman, CCO and co-founderof CX Company: "CM.com offers us a unique opportunity to accelerate our expansion strategy and jointly grow into a leading player in Europe and beyond. We are very much looking forward to being part of CM.com."
Rationale
The acquisition is expected to further boost CM.com's growth strategy as CX Company's multinational client base covers various industry verticals and offers numerous opportunities for cross and upselling.
In addition, CX Company adds a new, fast-growing and recurring revenue stream which is primarily SaaS-based. The CX Company features of conversational AI, which will be added to the CM.com platform, provide for a next level Conversational Commerce experience. It will also meet the increasing demand we see in the market for a one-stop-shop Conversational Commerce provider, after teaming- up multiple times with CX Company. It is expected to generate additional traction and accelerate our global expansion strategy, as we see increasing demand for such features from customers and prospects in regions like the Middle East, Africa and the US.
The two current active founders of CX Company will remain with the company and are fully committed to execute the growth strategy.
Financing
The agreed consideration of € 15.5 million will be paid via a combination of cash and shares. For this purpose, CM.com will issue € 4.0 million in ordinary shares. The number of new shares that will be issued will be around 1% of the current total number of shares outstanding, depending on the issuance price. The issuance price is determined by the average share price during the 22 days preceding closing of the transaction.
The issuance of new shares to partly finance this transaction, helps CM.com to retain the financial means for further growth and business expansion.
Closing of the transaction is expected at the end of this quarter. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
About CM.com
CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments. CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform. CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) offering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has approximately 300 employees and 20 offices globally.
The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.
About CX Company
CX Company is a European leader in Conversational AI, Virtual Assistant and Chatbots. CX Company helps their clients with personalized and automated conversations that drive an improved customer experience, increased self-service rates and higher conversions.
CX Company was founded in 2004 and currently services 24 languages with its Enterprise grade SaaS based platform DigitalCX. DigitalCX is easy to use and manage, fast to deploy, commercially viable and has secure, enterprise-ready technology that is robust and proven to deliver results.
