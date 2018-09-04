Log in
9.35 USD   +1.63%
CM Finance Inc Reports Results for its Fiscal Fourth Quarter ended June 30, 2018

09/04/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ: CMFN) (“CMFN” or “the Company”) announced its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, increased to 11.19%, an increase of 7 basis points compared to 11.12% as of March 31, 2018
  • CMFN made five new investments in four portfolio companies during the quarter with a total cost of $37.9mm.  The weighted average yield of debt investments made in the quarter was 9.65% 
  • Six investments were realized during the quarter, five fully realized and one partially realized, with a weighted average IRR of 19.95%
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by 0.2% to $12.57, compared to $12.55 as of March 31, 2018

Portfolio results, as of June 30, 2018:  
Total assets $314.5mm
Investment portfolio, at fair value $293.6mm
Net assets $171.5mm
Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost 11.19%
Net asset value per share $12.57
Portfolio activity in the current quarter:  
Number of new investments 5
Total capital invested $37.9mm
Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $46.9mm 
Number of portfolio companies, end of period 25
Net investment income (NII) $8.5mm
Net investment income per share $0.62
Net increase in net assets from operations $3.5mm
Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.26
Quarterly per share distribution paid on October 5, 2018 $0.25

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The market continues to present good  opportunities, mostly on the first lien side in the current environment.  We saw some great realizations of previously stressed situations during the fourth quarter and were able to redeploy the proceeds into strong risk return investments during the first quarter.”

On August 23, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 of $0.25 per share, payable on October 5, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018. This represents a 10.93% yield on the Company’s $9.15 share price as of the close on August 31, 2018.  Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital; however, the Company does not expect the distribution to be comprised of a return of capital.The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made five new investments in four portfolio companies.  These five investments totaled $37.9.mm at cost and were made at a weighted average yield of 9.65%.  The Company also realized $46.9mm of repayments, sales, and amortization, primarily related to the sales of PR Wireless, Inc., U.S. Well Services, LLC Classes A and B and Dayton Superior Corporation, and the repayments of Bird Electric Enterprises, LLC and CareerBuilder, LLC. Realized and unrealized gains accounted for a decrease in the Company’s net investments of approximately $5.0mm, or $0.37 per share.  The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $4.2mm, or $0.26 per share. 

As of June 30 2018, the Company’s investment portfolio consisted of investments in 25 portfolio companies, of which 52.1% were first lien investments, 43.3% were second lien investments, 0.2% were in unsecured debt investments, 4.2% were unitranche loans, and 0.2% were in equities, warrants and other positions.  The Company’s debt portfolio consisted of 95.8% floating rate investments and 4.2% fixed rate investments.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company had no investments on non-accrual status.

Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $5.6mm in cash, $2.7mm in restricted cash and $32.2mm of capacity under its revolving credit facility with UBS AG, London Branch.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 42,627 shares of common stock on the open market for $390,178 (including commissions).

Subsequent Events

On July 2, 2018, we closed the public offering of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). On July 12, 2018, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional $4.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The total net proceeds to us from the Notes, including the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of approximately $1.0 million and estimated offering expenses of approximately $230,000, were approximately $33.2 million. 

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company made investments in 5 new portfolio companyies with a total cost of $34.1mm, and received $13.3mm in repayments and sale proceeds.

      
      
CM Finance Inc and Subsidiaries     
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities     
      
        
    June 30, 2018  June 30, 2017
Assets      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of$  293,592,013  $  254,907,171 
 $302,647,282 and $ 270,467,740, respectively)     
Derivatives, at fair value (cost of $0 and $0, respectively)   229,918     5,830,501 
Cash     5,620,441     10,646,697 
Cash, restricted    2,706,273     22,616,177 
Receivable for investments sold   7,751,875     -  
Interest receivable    4,011,450     1,627,774 
Deferred offering costs    121,922     186,513 
Other receivables    245,550     -  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   255,139     219,045 
 Total Assets $  314,534,581  $  296,033,878 
        
Liabilities      
Notes payable:      
 Term loan $  102,000,000  $  102,000,000 
 Revolving credit facility   17,823,000     -  
 Deferred debt issuance costs   (1,953,771)    (578,074)
 Notes payable, net    117,869,229     101,421,926 
Payable for investments purchased   12,569,450     12,490,000 
Dividend payable    3,417,848     3,422,307 
Deferred financing costs payable   2,071,167     620,500 
Income-based incentive fees payable   2,294,678     274,073 
Base management fees payable   1,319,853     1,132,391 
Accrued provision for taxes    2,579,337     -  
Derivatives, at fair value (cost $0 and $0, respectively)   229,918     5,830,501 
Interest payable    303,153     205,027 
Directors' fees payable    99,296     100,000 
Allocation of administrative cost from advisor payable   -      85,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   257,986     504,041 
 Total Liabilities    143,011,915     126,085,766 
        
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)     
        
Net Assets      
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,     
 13,649,504 and 13,689,221 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   13,649     13,689 
Additional paid-in capital    198,700,999     199,066,123 
Accumulated net realized loss   (21,087,280)    (11,231,827)
Undistributed (distributions in excess of) net investment income   2,950,567     (2,339,304)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments   (9,055,269)    (15,560,569)
 Total Net Assets    171,522,666     169,948,112 
 Total Liabilities and Net Assets$  314,534,581  $  296,033,878 
Net Asset Value Per Share $  12.57  $  12.41 

 

                  
                  
                  
CM Finance Inc and Subsidiaries                 
Consolidated Statements of Operations                 
                  
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, For the twelve months ended June 30,
  2018  2017  2016  2018  2017  2016 
Investment Income:                 
Interest income$  7,829,506  $  6,920,498  $  7,493,388  $  28,691,187  $  29,476,315  $  33,683,108 
Payment in-kind interest income   272,386     237,065     -      2,609,037     423,632     960,603 
Dividend income   8,750,239     -      -      9,005,887     -      -  
Payment in-kind dividend income   -      -      -      333,333     -      -  
Other fee income   90,060     36,476     321,395     152,308     1,112,250     936,211 
 Total investment income   16,942,191     7,194,039     7,814,783     40,791,752     31,012,197     35,579,922 
                   
Expenses:                 
Interest expense   1,703,395     1,321,181     1,012,620     6,310,842     4,748,449     4,048,527 
Base management fees    1,319,853     1,132,392     1,257,768     4,871,706     4,652,064     5,511,532 
Income-based incentive fees   2,092,596     18,511     -      3,932,710     1,289,927     1,229,031 
Provision for tax expense   2,579,337     -      -      2,579,337     -      -  
Professional fees   315,091     114,462     356,769     1,063,528     806,810     1,039,802 
Allocation of administrative costs from advisor   594,045     433,959     60,000     1,198,397     987,286     785,846 
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   195,377     102,013     364,195     695,470     932,417     1,441,044 
Insurance expense   80,643     90,923     91,916     351,923     345,697     367,327 
Directors' fees   104,573     201,235     97,672     402,240     501,233     425,922 
Custodian and administrator fees   46,844     130,578     111,858     295,032     480,269     442,598 
Offering expense   -      -      -      186,513     -      -  
Other expenses   (101,244)    215,127     61,067     455,645     818,532     434,337 
 Total expenses   8,930,510     3,760,381     3,413,865     22,343,343     15,562,684     15,725,966 
Waiver of income-based incentive fees   (527,224)    -      -      (527,224)    (249,071)    -  
 Net expenses   8,403,286     3,760,381     3,413,865     21,816,119     15,313,613     15,725,966 
 Net investment income   8,538,905     3,433,658     4,400,918     18,975,633     15,698,584     19,853,956 
                   
Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:                 
Net realized gain (loss) from investments   (2,236,687)    (2,708,549)    1     (9,855,453)    (11,809,335)    283,276 
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciatio) in value of investments   (2,762,636)    4,007,279     (411,534)    6,505,300     19,690,216     (29,482,002)
 Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments   (4,999,323)    1,298,730     (411,533)    (3,350,153)    7,880,881     (29,198,726)
                   
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations                 
$  3,539,582  $  4,732,388  $  3,989,385  $  15,625,480  $  23,579,465  $  (9,344,770)
                   
Basic and diluted:                 
 Net investment income per share$  0.62  $  0.25  $  0.32  $  1.39  $  1.15  $  1.45 
 Earnings (loss) per share$  0.26  $  0.35  $  0.29  $  1.14  $  1.72  $  (0.68)
 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   13,687,517     13,689,170     13,679,532     13,689,823     13,686,288     13,674,197 
                   

About CM Finance Inc

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about CM Finance Inc, please visit www.cmfn-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CM Finance Inc
