CM Finance Inc Reports Results for its Fiscal Fourth Quarter ended June 30, 2018
09/04/2018 | 10:34pm CEST
NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ: CMFN) (“CMFN” or “the Company”) announced its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, increased to 11.19%, an increase of 7 basis points compared to 11.12% as of March 31, 2018
CMFN made five new investments in four portfolio companies during the quarter with a total cost of $37.9mm. The weighted average yield of debt investments made in the quarter was 9.65%
Six investments were realized during the quarter, five fully realized and one partially realized, with a weighted average IRR of 19.95%
Net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by 0.2% to $12.57, compared to $12.55 as of March 31, 2018
Portfolio results, as of June 30, 2018:
Total assets
$314.5mm
Investment portfolio, at fair value
$293.6mm
Net assets
$171.5mm
Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost
11.19%
Net asset value per share
$12.57
Portfolio activity in the current quarter:
Number of new investments
5
Total capital invested
$37.9mm
Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization
$46.9mm
Number of portfolio companies, end of period
25
Net investment income (NII)
$8.5mm
Net investment income per share
$0.62
Net increase in net assets from operations
$3.5mm
Net increase in net assets from operations per share
$0.26
Quarterly per share distribution paid on October 5, 2018
$0.25
Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The market continues to present good opportunities, mostly on the first lien side in the current environment. We saw some great realizations of previously stressed situations during the fourth quarter and were able to redeploy the proceeds into strong risk return investments during the first quarter.”
On August 23, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 of $0.25 per share, payable on October 5, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2018. This represents a 10.93% yield on the Company’s $9.15 share price as of the close on August 31, 2018. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital; however, the Company does not expect the distribution to be comprised of a return of capital.The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.
Portfolio and Investment Activities
During the quarter, the Company made five new investments in four portfolio companies. These five investments totaled $37.9.mm at cost and were made at a weighted average yield of 9.65%. The Company also realized $46.9mm of repayments, sales, and amortization, primarily related to the sales of PR Wireless, Inc., U.S. Well Services, LLC Classes A and B and Dayton Superior Corporation, and the repayments of Bird Electric Enterprises, LLC and CareerBuilder, LLC. Realized and unrealized gains accounted for a decrease in the Company’s net investments of approximately $5.0mm, or $0.37 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $4.2mm, or $0.26 per share.
As of June 30 2018, the Company’s investment portfolio consisted of investments in 25 portfolio companies, of which 52.1% were first lien investments, 43.3% were second lien investments, 0.2% were in unsecured debt investments, 4.2% were unitranche loans, and 0.2% were in equities, warrants and other positions. The Company’s debt portfolio consisted of 95.8% floating rate investments and 4.2% fixed rate investments. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had no investments on non-accrual status.
Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $5.6mm in cash, $2.7mm in restricted cash and $32.2mm of capacity under its revolving credit facility with UBS AG, London Branch.
Share Repurchases
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 42,627 shares of common stock on the open market for $390,178 (including commissions).
Subsequent Events
On July 2, 2018, we closed the public offering of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). On July 12, 2018, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional $4.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The total net proceeds to us from the Notes, including the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of approximately $1.0 million and estimated offering expenses of approximately $230,000, were approximately $33.2 million.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company made investments in 5 new portfolio companyies with a total cost of $34.1mm, and received $13.3mm in repayments and sale proceeds.
CM Finance Inc and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Assets
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
293,592,013
$
254,907,171
$302,647,282 and $ 270,467,740, respectively)
Derivatives, at fair value (cost of $0 and $0, respectively)
229,918
5,830,501
Cash
5,620,441
10,646,697
Cash, restricted
2,706,273
22,616,177
Receivable for investments sold
7,751,875
-
Interest receivable
4,011,450
1,627,774
Deferred offering costs
121,922
186,513
Other receivables
245,550
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
255,139
219,045
Total Assets
$
314,534,581
$
296,033,878
Liabilities
Notes payable:
Term loan
$
102,000,000
$
102,000,000
Revolving credit facility
17,823,000
-
Deferred debt issuance costs
(1,953,771
)
(578,074
)
Notes payable, net
117,869,229
101,421,926
Payable for investments purchased
12,569,450
12,490,000
Dividend payable
3,417,848
3,422,307
Deferred financing costs payable
2,071,167
620,500
Income-based incentive fees payable
2,294,678
274,073
Base management fees payable
1,319,853
1,132,391
Accrued provision for taxes
2,579,337
-
Derivatives, at fair value (cost $0 and $0, respectively)
229,918
5,830,501
Interest payable
303,153
205,027
Directors' fees payable
99,296
100,000
Allocation of administrative cost from advisor payable
-
85,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
257,986
504,041
Total Liabilities
143,011,915
126,085,766
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
Net Assets
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,
13,649,504 and 13,689,221 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
13,649
13,689
Additional paid-in capital
198,700,999
199,066,123
Accumulated net realized loss
(21,087,280
)
(11,231,827
)
Undistributed (distributions in excess of) net investment income
2,950,567
(2,339,304
)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(9,055,269
)
(15,560,569
)
Total Net Assets
171,522,666
169,948,112
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
314,534,581
$
296,033,878
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
12.57
$
12.41
CM Finance Inc and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended June 30,
For the twelve months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2016
2018
2017
2016
Investment Income:
Interest income
$
7,829,506
$
6,920,498
$
7,493,388
$
28,691,187
$
29,476,315
$
33,683,108
Payment in-kind interest income
272,386
237,065
-
2,609,037
423,632
960,603
Dividend income
8,750,239
-
-
9,005,887
-
-
Payment in-kind dividend income
-
-
-
333,333
-
-
Other fee income
90,060
36,476
321,395
152,308
1,112,250
936,211
Total investment income
16,942,191
7,194,039
7,814,783
40,791,752
31,012,197
35,579,922
Expenses:
Interest expense
1,703,395
1,321,181
1,012,620
6,310,842
4,748,449
4,048,527
Base management fees
1,319,853
1,132,392
1,257,768
4,871,706
4,652,064
5,511,532
Income-based incentive fees
2,092,596
18,511
-
3,932,710
1,289,927
1,229,031
Provision for tax expense
2,579,337
-
-
2,579,337
-
-
Professional fees
315,091
114,462
356,769
1,063,528
806,810
1,039,802
Allocation of administrative costs from advisor
594,045
433,959
60,000
1,198,397
987,286
785,846
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
195,377
102,013
364,195
695,470
932,417
1,441,044
Insurance expense
80,643
90,923
91,916
351,923
345,697
367,327
Directors' fees
104,573
201,235
97,672
402,240
501,233
425,922
Custodian and administrator fees
46,844
130,578
111,858
295,032
480,269
442,598
Offering expense
-
-
-
186,513
-
-
Other expenses
(101,244
)
215,127
61,067
455,645
818,532
434,337
Total expenses
8,930,510
3,760,381
3,413,865
22,343,343
15,562,684
15,725,966
Waiver of income-based incentive fees
(527,224
)
-
-
(527,224
)
(249,071
)
-
Net expenses
8,403,286
3,760,381
3,413,865
21,816,119
15,313,613
15,725,966
Net investment income
8,538,905
3,433,658
4,400,918
18,975,633
15,698,584
19,853,956
Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:
Net realized gain (loss) from investments
(2,236,687
)
(2,708,549
)
1
(9,855,453
)
(11,809,335
)
283,276
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciatio) in value of investments
(2,762,636
)
4,007,279
(411,534
)
6,505,300
19,690,216
(29,482,002
)
Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments
(4,999,323
)
1,298,730
(411,533
)
(3,350,153
)
7,880,881
(29,198,726
)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
3,539,582
$
4,732,388
$
3,989,385
$
15,625,480
$
23,579,465
$
(9,344,770
)
Basic and diluted:
Net investment income per share
$
0.62
$
0.25
$
0.32
$
1.39
$
1.15
$
1.45
Earnings (loss) per share
$
0.26
$
0.35
$
0.29
$
1.14
$
1.72
$
(0.68
)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
13,687,517
13,689,170
13,679,532
13,689,823
13,686,288
13,674,197
About CM Finance Inc
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about CM Finance Inc, please visit www.cmfn-inc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
