CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
04/02 04:44:56 am
84.2 GBp   +1.32%
CMC Markets : Director Declaration

04/02/2019 | 04:27am EDT

CMC Markets plc

2 April 2019

Director Declaration

Pursuant to the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2), CMC Markets plc announces that it has been advised that Sarah Ing will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of XPS Pensions Group PLC, subject to FCA approval.

Please click on the following link to view the XPS Pensions Group PLC announcement:

https://ir.q4europe.com/solutions/xps/3846/newsArticle.aspx?storyid=14267962

Enquiries:

Jonathan Bradshaw

Company Secretary

CMC Markets plc

LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07

Tel: 020 7170 8200

Disclaimer

CMC Markets plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:26:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 18,8 M
Net income 2019 22,4 M
Debt 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
P/E ratio 2020 8,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant Jeffrey Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-21.01%313
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.22%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.81%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.04%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
