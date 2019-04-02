CMC Markets : Director Declaration

CMC Markets plc

2 April 2019

Director Declaration

Pursuant to the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2), CMC Markets plc announces that it has been advised that Sarah Ing will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of XPS Pensions Group PLC, subject to FCA approval.

Please click on the following link to view the XPS Pensions Group PLC announcement:

https://ir.q4europe.com/solutions/xps/3846/newsArticle.aspx?storyid=14267962

Enquiries: