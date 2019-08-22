Log in
CMC Markets Plc

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report  
CMC MARKETS PLC 
News

CMC Markets sees higher annual profit as Australia regulatory changes loom

0
08/22/2019 | 07:25am EDT
Trader works at his desk whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

(Reuters) - Online trading firm CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it would report annual net operating income and pretax profit that is marginally above the upper end of the current range of analysts' forecasts.

The upbeat forecast comes days after CMC's first-quarter net operating income bounced back from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue per active client as traders adjusted to regulatory curbs that plagued the sector over the last year.

Shares in CMC jumped 6.3% to 93.5 pence at 1106 GMT.

CMC and its rivals, Plus500 Ltd and IG Group, have had to weather a drop in clients over the past year as regulators in Europe and Britain tightened rules.

However, the companies in their recent updates have signalled that the situation was steadying, with Plus500 saying that its revenue picked up in the second quarter as it added new customers, while IG forecast a return to revenue growth in the second half of the year.

CMC said on Thursday the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had proposed regulatory changes for products that allow anyone with a bank card to make highly-leveraged bets on financial markets.

It has proposed changes in binary options and leverage ratio limits among other, similar to rules drawn up by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

The company said it was prepared to respond quickly and manage any regulatory changes. The Australian business as a whole represented 31% of the group's net operating income in the year ended March.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 6.59% 93.8 Delayed Quote.-16.35%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -0.37% 538.8 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
PLUS500 LTD 0.21% 745.4 Delayed Quote.-45.66%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 154 M
EBIT 2020 29,3 M
Net income 2020 20,4 M
Finance 2020 77,0 M
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 101,25  GBp
Last Close Price 88,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant Jeffrey Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-16.35%308
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
