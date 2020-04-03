Log in
CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/03 07:51:55 am
204 GBp   +5.37%
07:47aCMC revenues surge as locked down traders take to their mobiles
RE
06:04aCMC MARKETS : releases FY 2020 pre-close trading update
PU
05:59aCMC MARKETS : FY 2020 Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
CMC revenues surge as locked down traders take to their mobiles

04/03/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Online trading firm CMC Markets reported a near doubling in annual trading revenues on Thursday, spurred by volatile financial markets and the growing popularity of its mobile app among traders working from home.

CMC and rivals IG and Plus500 have benefited from a surge in volatility as investors scramble to exit positions ahead of an impending recession due to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of oil has plunged to about $30 a barrel from $72 earlier in the year, as concerns over demand and a price war between top producers have dealt a double blow.

"There has been a big focus on commodities, we have seen a lot of interest in the oil price. Normally they (customers) trade shares and indices but there has been a big focus on oil lately because that's been quite topical," CMC Chief Executive Peter Cruddas told Reuters.

CMC specialises in so-called contracts for difference (CFD), which give an investor exposure to price movements in securities without owning the underlying asset.

The company said it expected CFD net trading revenue to nearly double to 214 million pounds ($265 million) for the year ended March 31, with higher transaction volumes offsetting a hit from regulatory restrictions on the sale of complex financial products to retail clients.

CMC has been targeting professional clients, who are typically unaffected by the regulatory restrictions.

"When clients see shares dropping so rapidly and the price of oil dropping and the price of gold going up, they feel that there is a distortion in the market and they want to trade," Cruddas said.

"If you are sitting at home and you can't do your normal day's work, people get on the internet and they want to trade," he added, referring to lockdowns across the world aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's mobile app, CMC: CFD Trading, has over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store alone, but the company declined to put a figure on its growth rate.

At 1115 GMT, CMC shares were up 4.9% at 201.26 pence.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

By Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 4.05% 201.444 Delayed Quote.32.06%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.65% 678 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
PLUS500 LTD. 0.41% 1096.5 Delayed Quote.23.14%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 233 M
EBIT 2020 85,5 M
Net income 2020 77,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,97%
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,89x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 172,00  GBp
Last Close Price 193,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Euan Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Fineberg Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC32.06%647
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-12.33%44 343
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.35%37 942
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-13.08%31 652
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-14.45%25 196
NASDAQ-12.27%15 668
