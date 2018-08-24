Log in
CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC (CMCX)
My previous session
News 
08/24/2018 | 09:00am CEST

EU extends ban on sale of 'binary' options to retail customers

08/24/2018 | 09:00am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has renewed a ban on the sale of 'binary' options to retail customers for a further three months starting Oct. 2, saying there are still concerns about the risks of the products.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) started the ban on July 2 amid concern about losses made on the options, which give an investor exposure to price movements in securities without actually owning the underlying assets.

"ESMA considers that a significant investor protection concern related to the offer of binary options to retail clients continues to exist," the regulator said in a statement.

ESMA said certain longer-dated binary options would be excluded from the renewed ban, as well as those where the investor's capital is not at risk.

ESMA has said it is concerned about how these inherently high-risk speculative products are offered to retail investors, potentially leading to significant losses, and in December flagged plans to ban their sale, sending shares of spreadbetting firms tumbling.

The main providers whose shares have been hit by the ban include IG Group and CMC Markets.

Analysis on trading in the EU shows 74-89 percent of retail accounts typically lose money on their investments, with average losses per client ranging from 1,600-29,000 euros ($1,830-$33,167).

ESMA will have to have to renew the ban in a further three months or it will automatically expire.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Edited by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -3.21% 181.2 Delayed Quote.20.80%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS 0.56% 899.5 Delayed Quote.25.37%
PLUS500 LTD -5.75% 1508 Delayed Quote.65.99%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 180 M
EBIT 2019 45,6 M
Net income 2019 35,8 M
Debt 2019 30,2 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 14,90
P/E ratio 2020 12,28
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 540 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant J. Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC20.80%693
CME GROUP14.80%56 999
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.46%41 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-8.02%35 164
DEUTSCHE BOERSE21.33%25 086
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.2.79%25 085
