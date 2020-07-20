EU leaders show first signs of compromise on stimulus plan

* Austria, Netherlands say progress made in talks
* Michel urges agreement on "mission impossible"
* Leaders head into fourth day of talks
* 'Frugal' northerners show signs of compromise
BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Signs emerged that leaders of
northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on
a 1.8 trillion euro ($2 trillion) coronavirus stimulus plan on
Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day.
Divided and slow to respond at the start of the coronavirus
outbreak in Europe, EU leaders believe they now have a chance to
redeem themselves with an aid plan that would show Europeans the
bloc can react to a crisis.
But old grievances between countries less affected by the
pandemic and the indebted countries of Italy and Greece, whose
economies are in freefall, have resurfaced, pitting Rome against
The Hague and its allies in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Vienna.
With leaders not expected to restart until 1400 GMT, much
rested on European Council President Charles Michel's efforts to
present a new basis for a deal, taking into account the
competing demands of north and southern Europe.
"An agreement is a necessity", French Finance Minister Bruno
Le Maire told French BFM TV on Monday as weary diplomats slept
or prepared for another day in what could be the longest-ever EU
summit.
In the small hours of Monday, French President Emmanuel
Macron lost patience with the "sterile blockages" of the
Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria, later joined by
Finland, banging his fist on the table, one diplomat said.
Another diplomat confirmed the outburst, saying tensions
rose until Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes called for
calm.
Michel earlier urged the 27 leaders to achieve "mission
impossible", reminding them that more than 600,000 people had
now died from COVID-19 around the world.
That appeared to edge towards a potential breakthrough.
"We are not there yet, things can still fall apart. But it
looks a bit more hopeful than at the times where I thought last
night that it was over," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
Within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, 390 billion euros
could be considered as non-repayable grants, diplomats said, a
compromise between the 350 billion level of the five "frugals"
and the 400 billion euros demanded by France and Germany.
There was no immediate clarity on whether a deal was in the
making, but Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told ORF radio he
was satisfied with the negotiations.
"It was definitely the best decision that the group of the
frugals...has been formed," Kurz said. "There were the four of
us, now there are five of us. These are all small countries,
which alone would have no weight at all."
ECB CALLS FOR AMBITION
Issues over tying payouts to economic and democratic reforms
were still to be resolved, although Spain signalled willingness
to put up with some conditions being attached to aid.
"We don't reject conditionality," Foreign Minister Arancha
Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio. "We need a basis that gives
confidence to us and to our partners."
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde
cautioned against a quick deal at any cost.
"Ideally, the leaders' agreement should be ambitious in
terms of size and composition of the package...even if it takes
a bit more time," she told Reuters.
Lagarde's comments suggested she was relaxed about any
adverse reaction on financial markets if the summit fails,
especially as the ECB has a 1 trillion euro-plus war chest to
buy up government debt.
"Markets are in a wait-and-see mode," said David Madden,
analyst at CMC Markets in London. "Now that it's going to be a
higher percentage of loans and a smaller percentage of grants
being doled out, that is going to put more pressure on the
heavily-indebted economies."
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)
MacSwan)