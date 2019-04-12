Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Plus500 blames low volatility as revenue collapses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:25am EDT

(Reuters) - Revenue at online trading platform Plus500 collapsed in the first quarter to less than a fifth of that a year earlier, with the company blaming lower volatility in financial markets for a drop in trading volumes.

Shares of Plus500, which had surged 63 percent last year, were expected to slump between 20 percent and 40 percent on Friday, according to traders.

The online trading platform and its rivals IG Group and CMC Markets have been battling new rules in Britain and the European Union that have limited retail clients from trading on its platform.

The company said revenue fell to $53.9 million for the three months ended March 31, from $297.3 million a year earlier, while the number of active customers fell to 97,921 from 218,187 in the same period a year earlier.

"Given the level of global political and economic news, financial markets were surprisingly subdued in the period, which reduced the number of trading opportunities for customers," Plus500 Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said.

Although a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war seems to be in sight and Brexit is still playing itself out with two delays so far, investors have stayed on the sidelines this year, awaiting clarity.

The Cboe volatility index, Wall Street fear gauge, ran at higher levels in the first quarter than for most of last year, although it has lacked the dramatic spikes visible in the first and final quarters of 2018.

The revenue number was still less than half of that in the third quarter of last year, when the VIX was lower.

Plus500's weak first-quarter update comes after a warning in February that revenue and profit would fall short of analysts' expectations this year as new regulations made it harder for some clients to use its online trading platforms.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -5.11% 77.038 Delayed Quote.-23.00%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -7.69% 481.2 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
PLUS500 LTD -31.19% 404.44 Delayed Quote.-47.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMC MARKETS PLC
03:25aPlus500 blames low volatility as revenue collapses
RE
04/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Snaps 8-day Winning Streak As Trump Threatens Tariff..
DJ
04/04CMC MARKETS : warns on profit after contract-for-difference crackdown
AQ
04/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE clings to six-month high as potential further Brexi..
RE
04/03CMC shares hit record low on profit warning as finance chief plans exit
RE
04/03CMC MARKETS : Director Changes
PU
04/03CMC MARKETS : releases trading update
PU
04/02CMC MARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
03/29CMC MARKETS PLC : annual sales release
03/29UK regulator to permanently ban binary options from April 2
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 22,4 M
Debt 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 8,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant Jeffrey Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-23.00%306
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About