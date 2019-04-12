Plus500 blames low volatility as revenue collapses

Shares of Plus500, which had surged 63 percent last year, were expected to slump between 20 percent and 40 percent on Friday, according to traders.

The online trading platform and its rivals IG Group and CMC Markets have been battling new rules in Britain and the European Union that have limited retail clients from trading on its platform.

The company said revenue fell to $53.9 million for the three months ended March 31, from $297.3 million a year earlier, while the number of active customers fell to 97,921 from 218,187 in the same period a year earlier.

"Given the level of global political and economic news, financial markets were surprisingly subdued in the period, which reduced the number of trading opportunities for customers," Plus500 Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said.

Although a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war seems to be in sight and Brexit is still playing itself out with two delays so far, investors have stayed on the sidelines this year, awaiting clarity.

The Cboe volatility index, Wall Street fear gauge, ran at higher levels in the first quarter than for most of last year, although it has lacked the dramatic spikes visible in the first and final quarters of 2018.

The revenue number was still less than half of that in the third quarter of last year, when the VIX was lower.

Plus500's weak first-quarter update comes after a warning in February that revenue and profit would fall short of analysts' expectations this year as new regulations made it harder for some clients to use its online trading platforms.

