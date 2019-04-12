Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses

Shares of the FTSE 250-listed company tumbled 43 percent by 0705 GMT, hitting a two-year low of 399.7 pence, while those of rivals IG Group and CMC Markets fell between 4.5 percent and 7.2 percent.

The sharp drop in Plus500 shares came despite the company having warned in February that revenue and profit would fall short of analysts' expectations this year, wiping a third off its market value.

Plus500 said on Friday revenue fell to $53.9 million in the first quarter to March 31 from $297.3 million a year earlier. The number of active customers dropped to 97,921 from 218,187.

"Given the level of global political and economic news, financial markets were surprisingly subdued in the period, which reduced the number of trading opportunities for customers," Plus500 Chief Executive Asaf Elimelech said.

The Cboe volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, ran at generally higher levels in the first quarter than for most of last year, although it lacked the dramatic spikes seen in the first and final quarters of 2018.

Plus500's revenue number was less than half of that in the third quarter of last year, when the VIX was lower.

The company and its rivals have also been struggling with new rules in Britain and the EU that limit retail clients from trading on its platform, though Plus500's update showed more than half of its revenue for the quarter came from clients outside the European Economic Area, not limited by the new curbs.

The rules have been in place since the beginning of 2018, but several platforms have begun to see more dramatic changes in revenue and client behaviour only in recent months, having played down the impact last year.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said in February the European Securities and Markets Authority's temporary curbs on contracts-for-difference (CFDs) would become a part of the UK domestic law when it leaves the EU.

Earlier this month, CMC Markets forecast a drop in income in the year to March as new rules curbed client activity, while IG Group last month reported a near 30 percent drop in trading revenue due to the same issue.

