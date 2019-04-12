Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:44am EDT

(Reuters) - Quarterly revenue at British online trading platform Plus500 collapsed to less than a fifth of a year earlier, hit by a combination of less market volatility creating fewer trading opportunities and new rules affecting retail clients.

Shares of the FTSE 250-listed company tumbled 43 percent by 0705 GMT, hitting a two-year low of 399.7 pence, while those of rivals IG Group and CMC Markets fell between 4.5 percent and 7.2 percent.

The sharp drop in Plus500 shares came despite the company having warned in February that revenue and profit would fall short of analysts' expectations this year, wiping a third off its market value.

Plus500 said on Friday revenue fell to $53.9 million in the first quarter to March 31 from $297.3 million a year earlier. The number of active customers dropped to 97,921 from 218,187.

"Given the level of global political and economic news, financial markets were surprisingly subdued in the period, which reduced the number of trading opportunities for customers," Plus500 Chief Executive Asaf Elimelech said.

The Cboe volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, ran at generally higher levels in the first quarter than for most of last year, although it lacked the dramatic spikes seen in the first and final quarters of 2018.

Plus500's revenue number was less than half of that in the third quarter of last year, when the VIX was lower.

The company and its rivals have also been struggling with new rules in Britain and the EU that limit retail clients from trading on its platform, though Plus500's update showed more than half of its revenue for the quarter came from clients outside the European Economic Area, not limited by the new curbs.

The rules have been in place since the beginning of 2018, but several platforms have begun to see more dramatic changes in revenue and client behaviour only in recent months, having played down the impact last year.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said in February the European Securities and Markets Authority's temporary curbs on contracts-for-difference (CFDs) would become a part of the UK domestic law when it leaves the EU.

Earlier this month, CMC Markets forecast a drop in income in the year to March as new rules curbed client activity, while IG Group last month reported a near 30 percent drop in trading revenue due to the same issue.


Graphic: Share performance of British online trading platforms

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Helen Reid in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Holmes)

By Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -5.80% 76.3 Delayed Quote.-23.00%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -3.31% 501.0512 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
PLUS500 LTD -23.88% 548 Delayed Quote.-47.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMC MARKETS PLC
04:44aPlus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
RE
04:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 recoups losses as oil majors climb, Plus500 nos..
RE
04/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Snaps 8-day Winning Streak As Trump Threatens Tariff..
DJ
04/04CMC MARKETS : warns on profit after contract-for-difference crackdown
AQ
04/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE clings to six-month high as potential further Brexi..
RE
04/03CMC shares hit record low on profit warning as finance chief plans exit
RE
04/03CMC MARKETS : Director Changes
PU
04/03CMC MARKETS : releases trading update
PU
04/02CMC MARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
03/29CMC MARKETS PLC : annual sales release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 22,4 M
Debt 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 8,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant Jeffrey Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-23.00%306
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About