Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regulatory woes, lower volatility spoil IG Group's third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:16am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in IG Group fell to a two-year low on Thursday after the British financial trading firm reported a 29.4 percent drop in quarterly net trading revenue, hit by stricter regulations and persistently low market volatility.

London-listed trading platforms have been battling a shrinking client base as regulators tighten rules on products that allowed anyone with a bank card to make highly leveraged bets on financial markets via apps and online platforms.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said last month that the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) temporary curbs on contracts-for-difference (CFDs) will become part of UK domestic law when Britain leaves the EU, due on March 29.

CFDs give an investor exposure to price movements in securities without owning the underlying asset.

IG, which provides online stockbroking and trading services, also blamed a decline in volatility in financial markets throughout the quarter, which it said led to persistently lower market activity in February.

The CBOE volatility index, seen as Wall Street's fear gauge, has tumbled since a December peak as investors stay on the sidelines and wait for clarity around China-U.S. trade talks and Brexit.

IG, which started as the world's first spread-betting firm in 1974 with just three employees, saw net trading revenue drop to 108 million pounds in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from 152.9 million a year earlier.

IG also saw client numbers nearly halve to 51,800 in the European Union and the UK.

"We had not anticipated a particularly bullish statement from IG but this is worse than we expected," analysts at Shore Capital said.

The stock was down 45 pence or 8.2 percent at 503p by 1010 GMT, after falling as low as 492.2p, its lowest since April 2017. The decline also dragged down rivals Plus500 Ltd and CMC Markets in early trade.

CMC Markets had last month forecast a fall in fourth-quarter revenue for its unit that offers trading products to retail clients.

To cushion the hit from the regulatory curbs, companies have been focusing on re-categorizing their retail clients as professionals.

IG said 1,425 more clients from the region regulated by the ESMA had applied to be classified as professional during the quarter, though only 14 percent of those applications were accepted.

(GRAPHIC: Regula
tory curbs hit British online trading platforms - https://tmsnrt.rs/2UNoxcS

(This story corrects paragraph 8 to compare EU, UK client numbers on a sequential basis, not year-on-year)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Holmes)

By Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.76% 81.055 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -6.48% 514 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
PLUS500 LTD 0.80% 758.5612 Delayed Quote.-45.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CMC MARKETS PLC
11:16aRegulatory woes, lower volatility spoil IG Group's third quarter
RE
06:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up as oil, miners pull their weight; weak resul..
RE
02/27CMC MARKETS : BEST OF THEBROKERS To appear in Best of the Brokers, email your re..
AQ
02/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners lift FTSE 100; Dairy Crest, Provident gain on M&A
RE
02/22CMC Markets cuts CFD and spreadbet revenue target, shares fall 20 percent
RE
02/22CMC MARKETS : trading update
PU
02/22CMC MARKETS : Trading Update
PU
02/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Onto 4-month Highs; Wirecard Soars
DJ
02/18LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip After Last Week's Surge; Reckitt Benckise..
DJ
02/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rallies as trade talks progress; share sale hit..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 24,8 M
Debt 2019 30,3 M
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
P/E ratio 2020 8,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 239 M
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Grant Jeffrey Foley COO, CFO & Executive Director
David Fineberg Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-21.58%315
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.86%43 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.83%41 614
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.10%24 851
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 906
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE15.98%21 683
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.