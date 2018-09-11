Log in
CME : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

09/11/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today filed its definitive proxy statement for a special meeting of shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, November 5, 2018, at CME Group headquarters, located at 20 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois. 

The purpose of the meeting is to consider and vote on a proposal to amend and restate the company's certificate of incorporation to eliminate some or all of the election rights held by its Class B shareholders. 

The special meeting will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the exchange's web site at http://investor.cmegroup.com.  Additional information about the Special Meeting is contained in the company's proxy statement for the Special Meeting

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk.  CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform.  CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives.  CME Group products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300710497.html

SOURCE CME Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
