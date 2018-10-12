CME : Gets DOJ Antitrust Clearance for NEX Acquisition

By Michael Dabaie

CME Group said Friday it received clearance from the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division for its proposed acquisition of NEX Group PLC (NXG.LN)

Security and commodity exchange company CME in March agreed to buy U.K. financial-technology company NEX for about $5.4 billion.

CME said it has also received relevant regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and regulators in the U.S., Germany, Italy and Sweden, and have made requisite pre-notifications in Hong Kong. The deal remains subject to closing conditions, including U.K. Competition and Markets Authority clearance and the sanctioning of the transaction by the U.K. Court. The deal is still expected to close by the end of the year.

CME shares were recently down about 1% to $174.40. The stock is up about 27% in the last year.

