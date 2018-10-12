Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group    CME

CME GROUP (CME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CME : Gets DOJ Antitrust Clearance for NEX Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

By Michael Dabaie

CME Group said Friday it received clearance from the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division for its proposed acquisition of NEX Group PLC (NXG.LN)

Security and commodity exchange company CME in March agreed to buy U.K. financial-technology company NEX for about $5.4 billion.

CME said it has also received relevant regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and regulators in the U.S., Germany, Italy and Sweden, and have made requisite pre-notifications in Hong Kong. The deal remains subject to closing conditions, including U.K. Competition and Markets Authority clearance and the sanctioning of the transaction by the U.K. Court. The deal is still expected to close by the end of the year.

CME shares were recently down about 1% to $174.40. The stock is up about 27% in the last year.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP -0.43% 175.13 Delayed Quote.20.53%
NEX GROUP PLC -0.99% 1005 Delayed Quote.67.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP
09:30pCME GROUP : Announces E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures All-Time Daily Trading Volume Re..
PR
08:50pCME : Gets DOJ Antitrust Clearance for NEX Acquisition
DJ
07:58pCME GROUP : Receives DOJ Clearance for Proposed NEX Acquisition
PR
07:47pNEX Group PLC Offer Update -3-
DJ
07:47pNEX : Offer Update -2-
DJ
07:47pNEX : Offer Update
DJ
10/11Opaque markets get a little clearer after EU rule change
RE
10/10CME GROUP INC. : Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call
AQ
10/09CME GROUP : Announces First OTC SOFR Swaps Cleared
PR
10/05CME GROUP : Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:13pCME Group gets DOJ antitrust clearance for NEX deal 
10/08CME : Stock Is Not Cheap, But Will Benefit From Higher Interest Rates And Rate V.. 
10/03EURONEXT : An Asymmetric Growth Play Within The European Financial Sector 
10/01CME Group and Nasdaq extend futures license through 2029 
09/19DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Interesting Growth Profile But Wait For A Better Price 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 085 M
EBIT 2018 2 779 M
Net income 2018 2 182 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 27,80
P/E ratio 2019 25,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,8x
Capitalization 59 957 M
Chart CME GROUP
Duration : Period :
CME Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP20.53%59 957
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.74%41 568
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-18.65%31 395
DEUTSCHE BOERSE12.55%24 382
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 023
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE7.49%18 779
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.