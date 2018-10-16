CME Group : Achieves Asia Pacific Average Daily Volume of 726,000 Contracts in Q3 2018, Up 4 Percent from Q3 2017

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved Asia Pacific quarterly average daily volume (ADV) of 726,000 contracts in the third quarter of the year, up 4 percent from the corresponding period last year. This was driven largely by a strong performance in Equity and FX products, up 41 percent and 36 percent respectively.

"In the past few months, heightened geopolitical uncertainty has further highlighted the need for risk management on a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace," said Christopher Fix, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, CME Group. "We continue to see trading volume growth out of Asia Pacific, as our client education efforts gain further traction in the region."

Latin America quarterly ADV was 82,000 contracts in the third quarter of the year, up 21 percent from the third quarter in 2017. This was driven by 92 percent growth in Interest Rate products and 27 percent growth in Energy products.

Europe, Middle East and Africa quarterly ADV hit 2.9 million contracts in the third quarter of 2018, down 7 percent from third quarter 2017. The Metals and Agricultural Commodities products saw an increase of 14 percent and 3 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

In all, CME Group's international (defined as outside of North America) ADV reached 3.7 million contracts during the third quarter of 2018, down 5 percent over the same period last year.

Globally, CME Group's September 2018 ADV reached 17.5 million contracts, up 3 percent from September 2017. Open interest at the end of September was 120 million contracts, up 6 percent from September 2017 and up 11 percent from year-end 2017. CME Group averaged 15.6 million contracts per day in the third quarter of 2018, down 1 percent from third quarter of 2017.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

