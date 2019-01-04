Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group    CME

CME GROUP (CME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CME Group : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 04:31pm CET

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in the Auditorium at CME Group, located at 20 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois. 

The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the exchange's web site at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Additional information about the Annual Meeting will be contained in the company's Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, which will be made available to shareholders of record prior to the Annual Meeting

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-2019-annual-meeting-date-300772951.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP
04:31pCME GROUP : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date
PR
01/03CME GROUP : Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release, Co..
PR
01/03CME GROUP : Reached Record Average Daily Volume of 19.2 Million Contracts in 201..
PR
2018CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Euronext moves on Oslo stock exchange with $711 million bid
RE
2018CFTC gives Germany's Eurex green light to clear for U.S. investors
RE
2018EU says bulk of UK financial sector would be cut off by no-deal Brexit
RE
2018REGULATORS NEED JOINED UP THINKING T : Bis
RE
2018Regulators need joined up thinking to spot derivatives risks - BIS
RE
2018China's flawed futures contract pushes oil trade to record high in 2018
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.