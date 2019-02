By Saumya Vaishampayan

Exchange operator CME Group Inc. said electronic trading across its futures markets was halted late Tuesday evening due to "technical issues" and that it is trying to fix the problem.

The Chicago-based company said the halt affected all markets on its Globex electronic trading platform, according to a recording on its global command center phone number and a message on its official Twitter account at 8:48 p.m. Eastern time. Another post said CME has identified the problem and is working to resolve it.

CME, the world's largest exchange operator by market capitalization, offers futures and options contracts for an array of assets, including soybeans, wheat, crude oil and U.S. stocks. Trading on Nymex, Comex and CBOT were also affected by the glitch, a CME spokeswoman said.

The last live quote for e-mini S&P 500 futures was around 7:40 p.m. Eastern time, according to FactSet. These are the most-liquid contracts available for U.S. stocks and are traded virtually around the clock.

