Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group    CME

CME GROUP (CME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 09:41:49 pm
173.195 USD   -0.52%
08:50pCME : to Hold Vote on Class B Shareholders' Voting Rights
DJ
06:11pCME : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
PR
09/07CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CME : to Hold Vote on Class B Shareholders' Voting Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

By Allison Prang

CME Group Inc. is asking stockholders to vote on whether to terminate the rights of Class B shareholders' to elect six of CME's 20 directors.

Currently, CME's Class B shareholders are allowed to elect between one and three directors depending on what type of Class B shares they own. There are three types of Class B shares. B-1 gets to elect three directors, B-2 gets to elect two directors and B-3 gets to elect one director.

The vote will take place during a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 5. Investors will have to have owned their shares by Sept. 6 to be able to vote at the meeting.

CME said the structure was put in place to ensure its board included representation of its market participants as the exchange shifted from a member organization to a public company and one that relied on floor trading to electronic trading.

It said in a regulatory filing that maintaining the complex structure is no longer necessary and that having "a single class of directors would improve our corporate governance."

If shareholders approve CME's proposal, Class B shareholders will receive a per-share consideration. The specific amount will be determined by what type of Class B shares they own. The CME said the total payout could be as much $10 million.

It is also possible that the proposal is only partially approved in which case the overall payout to shareholders would be smaller.

CME also said in its filing that it will downsize its board to 15 directors by its 2021 annual meeting if the proposal to end Class B shareholders' voting rights is approved. The company said a smaller board would cut $1 million in costs each year.

The company is planning to add Michael Spencer -- the current CEO of NEX Group Inc., which CME announced back in May it was buying -- to its board.

Shares of the company fell 0.5% Tuesday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP
08:50pCME : to Hold Vote on Class B Shareholders' Voting Rights
DJ
06:11pCME : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
PR
09/07CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/05CME GROUP : Averaged 15.9 Million Contracts Per Day in August 2018, Up 18% from ..
PR
09/04CME GROUP : Announces Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures Open Interest Reaches Record..
PR
09/04Top U.S. regulator calls for 'reset' in relations with other countries
RE
09/04CME : Farmer sentiment rises, but opinions split over potential impact of aid pa..
PR
08/22CME to launch Libor-substitute contract linked to BoE rate meetings
RE
08/22CME GROUP : to Launch SONIA Interest Rate Futures
PR
08/21CME GROUP : to Streamline Short-Dated Standard and E-mini S&P 500 Options Strike..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:26pFinancials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update 
09/07Merger Arbitrage In One Place 
09/05CME Group average daily volume grows 18% M/M 
09/04Financials - Trading Like It's 1994 (Again) 
08/22CME Group to launch SONIA interest rate futures 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 139 M
EBIT 2018 2 828 M
Net income 2018 2 196 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 27,31
P/E ratio 2019 25,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,7x
Capitalization 59 294 M
Chart CME GROUP
Duration : Period :
CME Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 182 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP19.21%59 294
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC10.54%44 728
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-11.33%34 062
DEUTSCHE BOERSE20.87%26 210
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-1.98%24 105
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE24.60%21 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.