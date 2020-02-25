Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters on Global Growth -- 2nd Update

By Caitlin Ostroff

Bond markets raised fresh alarms Tuesday, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury falling below its record closing level as investors moved funds into the safest assets amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak may hamper global economic growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped to as low as 1.347% Tuesday. Yields recovered briefly to 1.380% after China announced fresh stimulus measures to bolster its economy before edging back down to 1.350%.

Investors' appetite for risk has swung amid conflicting signs about the containment of the coronavirus outbreak in recent days.

On one hand, new infections in Italy and South Korea have prompted concerns that renewed efforts to limit the contagion would lead to a further decline in global travel and business activity, dimming growth prospects. On the other hand, China has reported a drop in the number of new cases, suggesting that the worst may be over, while authorities have also taken steps to shield the world's second-largest economy.

Investors have been seeking the safety of government debt since late January following concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in China could dim growth prospects and prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

The hunt for safe assets in the face of a potential economic downturn has led to a rally in the bond market, where yields fall as prices rise. Traders expect at least one rate cut of 0.25 percentage point by the Federal Reserve by June, CME Group data showed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, China's cabinet rolled out a string of measures ordering state-controlled banks to issue more loans and cutting taxes for small businesses hit by the epidemic. The State Council said it would increase lending quotas for small companies and farmers, while lowering an interest rate by a quarter percentage point to guide down financing costs for businesses. It also extended a longer grace period for all companies in Hubei province, the global epicenter of the outbreak, to repay their bank loans and interests without penalty.

The development led to a slight recovery in U.S. benchmark yields, which had dipped below the record close hit on July 8, 2016, of 1.364%, according to Tradeweb.

In Europe, the yield on the 10-year German bund fell to minus 0.503%, its lowest since October. The 30-year German bund fell back into negative territory Tuesday, trading at minus 0.025%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com