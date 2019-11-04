Log in
CME : EBS Executes First African NDF Trade on a Central Limit Order Book

11/04/2019 | 04:01am EST

LONDON and  NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced that it has conducted the first ever African NDF trade conducted on a Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) trading platform. The USD/KES (Kenyan Shilling) 1-month NDF trade was executed on EBS Market on October 23, between Bank of America and Citi.

Following growing client interest to trade African currencies electronically, EBS has also added the following 1-month NDF currency pairs to its established NDF business: USD/ NGN (Nigerian Naira), USD/ZMW (Zambian Kwacha), USD/GHS (Ghanaian Cedi).

"As capital markets in Africa continue to evolve, EBS is well positioned to support the switch to a fully electronic solution, with genuine liquidity and trades executed anonymously between market participants on our CLOB platform", said Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. "Having successfully grown our Asian NDF franchise over the past five years, we see huge opportunity in expanding into African NDFs and will work with clients to build liquidity and add further currency pairs in the near future."

EBS is a part of CME Group. As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebs-executes-first-african-ndf-trade-on-a-central-limit-order-book-300950194.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2019
