Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CME Group : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:05am EDT

CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group announced today that Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-chairman-and-chief-executive-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-to-present-at-piper-sandler-global-exchange--fintech-virtual-conference-301070168.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CME GROUP INC.
11:14aCME : COVID-19 continues to impact farmer sentiment; majority indicate economic ..
AQ
11:05aCME GROUP : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to ..
PR
06/02CME : COVID-19 continues to impact farmer sentiment; majority indicate economic ..
PR
06/02CME GROUP : Reports May 2020 Monthly Market Statistics
PR
05/28CME : BrokerTec And TriOptima Collaborate To Deliver First End-To-End Repo Workf..
PR
05/27CME GROUP : to Launch Options on Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-10..
PR
05/26CME GROUP : Chief Financial Officer and Global Head of Financial and OTC Product..
PR
05/26CME : U.S. imports record amount of gold from Switzerland as virus upends trade
RE
05/17A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
RE
05/13HSBC lost $200 million in a day on paper as coronavirus dislocated gold marke..
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group