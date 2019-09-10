Log in
CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
CME Group On Pace for Worst Two-Day Stretch Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

09/10/2019 | 11:56am EDT

CME Group Inc. Class A (CME) is currently at $206.52, down $9.07 or 4.2%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 5, 2019, when it closed at $201.88

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 8, 2018, when it fell 4.31%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.42% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell 7.62%

-- Down 4.96% month-to-date

-- Up 9.78% year-to-date

-- Down 7.42% from its all-time closing high of $223.07 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Up 19.35% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $173.03

-- Down 7.42% from its 52 week closing high of $223.07 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Up 27.02% from its 52 week closing low of $162.58 on March 27, 2019

-- Traded as low as $205.56; lowest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019, when it hit $204.80

-- Down 4.65% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 23, 2015, when it fell as much as 4.78%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:34:25 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -4.11% 206.53 Delayed Quote.14.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 26795.15 Delayed Quote.15.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.95% 7765.873958 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.77% 8032.542283 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 -0.59% 2963.07 Delayed Quote.18.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 904 M
EBIT 2019 3 072 M
Net income 2019 2 040 M
Debt 2019 1 499 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 38,2x
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
EV / Sales2019 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 14,7x
Capitalization 77 198 M
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208,28  $
Last Close Price 215,58  $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.14.60%77 198
ASX LTD43.01%11 387
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC1.99%8 956
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 291
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-1.89%2 186
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC13.07%1 944
