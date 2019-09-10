CME Group On Pace for Worst Two-Day Stretch Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

CME Group Inc. Class A (CME) is currently at $206.52, down $9.07 or 4.2%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 5, 2019, when it closed at $201.88

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 8, 2018, when it fell 4.31%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.42% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell 7.62%

-- Down 4.96% month-to-date

-- Up 9.78% year-to-date

-- Down 7.42% from its all-time closing high of $223.07 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Up 19.35% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $173.03

-- Down 7.42% from its 52 week closing high of $223.07 on Sept. 6, 2019

-- Up 27.02% from its 52 week closing low of $162.58 on March 27, 2019

-- Traded as low as $205.56; lowest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019, when it hit $204.80

-- Down 4.65% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 23, 2015, when it fell as much as 4.78%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:34:25 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet