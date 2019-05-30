Log in
CME Group : Sets a Number of Volume, Open Interest Records in Agricultural and Interest Rate Products

05/30/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced an all-time daily volume record for agricultural futures and options of 3,228,143 contracts traded on May 29, surpassing the previous record of 3,197,646 set on June 19, 2018. CME Group Agricultural options also reached a record 901,106 contracts and corn options reached a record 582,364 contracts.

Since the end of 2018, the open interest (OI) in CME Group agricultural futures and options has grown 30% to 9,353,259 contracts. OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty. 

A number of CME Group interest rate products set single-day OI records on May 29, including:

  • Eurodollar options reached a record 62,219,318 contracts,
  • Ultra Treasury Bond futures reached a record 1,284,532 contracts, and
  • SOFR futures reached a record 161,130 contracts.

CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the complex risks they face in today's uncertain global economy.

For more information about CME Group, please visit www.cmegroup.com.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-sets-a-number-of-volume-open-interest-records-in-agricultural-and-interest-rate-products-300859437.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2019
