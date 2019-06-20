CME Group : and BarclayHedge Honor Managed Futures Leaders at Eighth Annual Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions Group, recognized top managed futures industry leaders at the eighth annual Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards last night.

The winner of this year's Pinnacle Achievement Award is Martin Lueck, most well-known for his work on quantitative, model-based, trading strategies over the past three decades. Lueck is Co-Founder and Research Director of Aspect Capital, the $7.3 billion systematic investment manager, where he oversees the team responsible for generating and analyzing the fundamental research hypotheses that power Aspect's range of investment programs.

Prior to Aspect, Lueck co-founded the firm Adam, Harding and Lueck Ltd. (AHL, now owned by the Man Group plc.) in 1987 and was instrumental in developing AHL's trading systems and approach to research. He currently serves as Chair of the Oxford Physics Development Board and as a Director on the Board of National Futures Association.

He holds a master's degree with honors in physics from Christ Church, Oxford.

More information about the awards and the winners, as well as a video about their achievements, can be found at www.mfpawards.com. The complete list of award recipients follows:

BEST SYSTEMATIC CTA

2018 Best Systematic CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM) Bridgewater Associates 2018 Best Systematic CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM) Salus Alpha Capital 5-Year Best Systematic CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM) Man AHL 5-Year Best Systematic CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM) Tiber Capital



BEST DIVERSIFIED CTA

2018 Best Diversified CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM) Bridgewater Associates 2018 Best Diversified CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM) Salus Alpha Capital 5-Year Best Diversified CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM) Man AHL 5-Year Best Diversified CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM) Splendor Capital Management



BEST LARGE CAP CTA

2018 Best Large Cap CTA ($5 Billion+ AUM) Bridgewater Associates 5-Year Best Large Cap CTA ($5 Billion+ AUM) IPM Informed Portfolio Management



BEST SMALL CAP CTA

2018 Best Small Cap CTA (Less than $100 Million AUM) Deep Field Capital 5-Year Best Small Cap CTA (Less than $100 Million AUM) Jaguar Investments



BEST DISCRETIONARY CTA

2018 Best Discretionary CTA RCMA Capital 5-Year Best Discretionary CTA Pan Capital Management



BEST HYBRID CTA

2018 Best Hybrid CTA Episteme Capital 5-Year Best Hybrid CTA Splendor Capital Management



BEST SINGLE SECTOR CTA

2018 Best Single Sector CTA Pearl Capital Advisors 5-Year Best Single Sector CTA Pan Capital Management



BEST OPTIONS STRATEGY

2018 Best Options Strategy Global Sigma Group 5-Year Best Options Strategy Warrington Asset Management



BEST MULTI-ADVISOR FUTURES FUND

2018 Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund Equinox Funds 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund LoCorr Funds



BEST EMERGING CTA Royal Vision Capital

THE PINNACLE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Martin Lueck

Research Director and Co-Founder, Aspect Capital Inc.

Nominees were chosen based on quantitative data provided by BarclayHedge for the various award categories. All data was collected and analyzed by BarclayHedge. CME Group can neither verify nor negate the accuracy of the data used to calculate nominees and winners.

