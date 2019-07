CME : Higher Expenses Drive CME Group's Profit Down

By Robert Barba

CME Group Inc. (CME) reported a 9.2% drop in earnings in the latest quarter on higher expenses.

The derivatives marketplace reported second-quarter net income of $513.8 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with $566.1 million, or $1.66 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.76 a share, on par with what analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenues totaled $1.27 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.28 billion.

Second-quarter average daily volume grew 14% from a year earlier.

Expenses were $574.1 million, up from $392.7 million. The uptick was largely driven by increased compensation and benefits spending.

