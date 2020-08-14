Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME : Options market operator buys last independent U.S. grain exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Options exchange operator Miami International Holdings (MIH) will acquire the 139-year-old Minneapolis Grain Exchange, the last independent U.S. grain exchange, the organizations said in a statement on Friday.

Best known for its flagship hard red spring wheat futures contracts, the MGEX, founded as the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce in 1881, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH, pending approval by MGEX membership and regulators. The deal is expected to close late this year.

The MGEX spring wheat futures market is smaller and far less liquid than the global benchmark, Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures, operated by CME Group. Open interest in MGEX spring wheat futures totaled 81,136 contracts as of Thursday, compared with 405,834 contracts for CBOT wheat.

MGEX shuttered its open-outcry trading pits in 2008, converting to fully electronic trade.

Yet the member-owned MGEX maintained its independence even after the CME Group bought the Kansas City Board of Trade, another wheat futures exchange, in 2012, and the Intercontinental Exchange Inc snapped up Canada's Winnipeg Commodity Exchange in 2007.

MIH will maintain trading and clearing operations of the spring wheat contract while adding new futures products.

"MIH remains committed to maintaining and preserving MGEX's heritage and existing operations, including with respect to the hard red spring wheat contracts," MIH Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gallagher said in Friday's statement.

Acquiring the Minneapolis exchange will allow MIH to clear its own products, a factor that made the MGEX attractive, said Austin Damiani, an independent trader and MGEX member.

"The regulatory barriers established by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act ... substantially increased the value of the MGEX as it made the establishment of a new exchange nearly impossible," Damiani said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 0.73% 170.83 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.12% 496.75 End-of-day quote.-11.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CME GROUP INC.
03:23pCME : Options market operator buys last independent U.S. grain exchange
RE
10:40aNASDAQ : CME Group to Launch Futures on Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index
AQ
08/12CME GROUP : Announces Record Precious Metals Volumes on August 11
PR
08/06CME GROUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05CME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05CME : Economy Barometer stable but farmers less optimistic about future
AQ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 044 M - -
Net income 2020 2 258 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 60 812 M 60 812 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 360
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 181,73 $
Last Close Price 169,57 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-15.52%60 952
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.36.79%13 195
ASX LIMITED8.95%11 745
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.17.61%10 222
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS36.26%4 527
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.07%3 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group