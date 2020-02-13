CME : SEC Filing - 3

POWER OF ATTORNEY

For Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby

constitutes and appoints each of Kathleen M. Cronin,

Margaret Austin Wright and Mary Croft signing singly,

his/her true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

1 execute for and on behalf of the undersigned Forms

3, 4 and 5 and amendments thereto in accordance with Section 16(a)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

2 do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned

which may be necessary or desirable to complete the execution of any

such Form 3, 4 and 5 and the timely filing of such form with the

United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any other authority; and

3 take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection

with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such

attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best

interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned,

it being understood that the documents

executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf

of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of

Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain

such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact

may approve in his/her discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such

attorney-in-fact full power and authority to

do and perform all and every act and thing

whatsoever requisite, necessary and proper

to be done in the exercise of any of the

rights and powers herein granted,

as fully to all intents and purposes

as such attorney-in-fact might or could do if personally present,

with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and

confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or his/her substitute

or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of

this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact,

in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned,

are not assuming any of the undersigneds responsibilities

to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force

and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to

file Forms, 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigneds

holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company,

unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing

delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this

Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 23rd day of May, 2014.

Signature: Ken Vroman

Print Name: Ken Vroman