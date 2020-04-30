Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CME : in $7 Billion Amended Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

CME Group Inc. said its Chicago Mercantile Exchange subsidiary entered into an amended credit facility for a $7 billion revolving secured credit facility.

CME said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it entered into an amendment to its 364-day multi-currency credit facility with Bank of America N.A., as administrative agent, Citibank N.A., as collateral agent and collateral monitoring agent and some of the banks under its existing facility.

The amended facility is for a multi-currency revolving secured credit facility of $7 billion, which is eligible to be increased to $10 billion. It is intended to provide temporary liquidity to CME in the event of a clearing member default, a liquidity constraint or depositary default, or in the event of a delay in the payment systems used by CME, the filing said.

CME shares were down about 3% to $176.22 in afternoon trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CME GROUP INC.
02:00pCME : in $7 Billion Amended Credit Facility
DJ
12:42pCME GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09:42aBank of China asks CME to probe 'abnormal fluctuations' in oil futures
RE
04/29CME : 1Q Profit, Revenue Rise Beyond Expectations
DJ
04/29CME GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/29CME GROUP : Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
04/27China's ICBC closes commodity-linked products to new investment
RE
04/24CME GROUP INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/24Brokerages restrict clients on positions they can take in oil
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 363 M
EBIT 2020 3 450 M
Net income 2020 2 524 M
Debt 2020 1 740 M
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2021 12,3x
Capitalization 65 053 M
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 194,50  $
Last Close Price 181,47  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-9.59%65 053
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-6.24%10 632
ASX LIMITED-2.92%10 421
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.32%10 240
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-3.62%3 739
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.06%2 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group