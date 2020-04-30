CME : in $7 Billion Amended Credit Facility

By Michael Dabaie

CME Group Inc. said its Chicago Mercantile Exchange subsidiary entered into an amended credit facility for a $7 billion revolving secured credit facility.

CME said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it entered into an amendment to its 364-day multi-currency credit facility with Bank of America N.A., as administrative agent, Citibank N.A., as collateral agent and collateral monitoring agent and some of the banks under its existing facility.

The amended facility is for a multi-currency revolving secured credit facility of $7 billion, which is eligible to be increased to $10 billion. It is intended to provide temporary liquidity to CME in the event of a clearing member default, a liquidity constraint or depositary default, or in the event of a delay in the payment systems used by CME, the filing said.

CME shares were down about 3% to $176.22 in afternoon trading.

