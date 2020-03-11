Log in
CME : to Close Chicago Trading Floor as a Precaution

03/11/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

CME Group Inc. on Wednesday said it will close its Chicago trading floor "as a precaution to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus in line with the advice of medical professionals."

CME said the trading floor will close as of the close of business on March 13.

All products will continue to trade on CME Globex, the company said.

"No coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building," adding "The reopening of the trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available."

CME said its headquarters at 20 Wacker Drive will remain open.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

