Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Do You Want to Trade Futures? 'Micro' Contracts Could Make it Easier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich

Exchange giant CME Group Inc. hopes to draw more individual investors into the risky business of trading futures with a plan to launch new, bite-sized contracts linked to U.S. stock indexes.

CME's "Micro E-mini" futures linked to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average will be available for trading in May, pending regulatory review, the Chicago-based exchange operator said in a press release on Monday.

Stock-index futures allow traders to place bets on whether indexes like the S&P 500 will go up or down. With CME's new family of futures contracts, traders won't have to post as much cash upfront to place such bets.

The Micro contracts will be one-tenth the size of CME's existing "E-mini" stock-index contracts. So if a trader currently has to post around $7,000 to trade an E-mini S&P 500 futures contract, he or she would only need to post about $700 to trade a Micro version of the same contract, according to Tim McCourt, CME's global head of equity-index products.

The planned contracts would "make equity index futures trading more accessible to active traders," CME said in the press release.

CME is only targeting sophisticated day traders, and has sought to educate traders about the risks of futures, Mr. McCourt said in an interview. "Like any investment vehicle, it's important that traders educate themselves in how to use futures," he said.

E-mini contracts on the S&P 500 are among CME's most heavily traded products and already enjoy popularity among day traders active in futures.

CME has traditionally focused on institutional customers, but in recent years it has sought to win over individual investors, including by running a series of TV commercials.

The exchange operator has touted its stock-index futures as a way to play the market around the clock, since the contracts can be traded nearly 24 hours a day. Equities, in contrast, become much harder to trade after the stock market closes at 4 p.m. Eastern. CME also says its futures are a cheaper way to bet on swings in the S&P 500 and other indexes than exchange-traded funds linked to the same indexes.

Last year, retail customers traded around 660,000 futures contracts a day in CME's markets, up 27% from 2017, CME said in Monday's release. Still, that accounted for less than 4% of CME's average daily volume last year.

Futures trading is risky because bets that go sour can end up costing investors more money than they put upfront, leaving them deep in the hole. Some contracts are also notoriously volatile. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission says on its website that futures trading "is a volatile, complex and risky venture that is rarely suitable for individual investors or 'retail customers.'"

Chicago-based CME is the world's largest exchange company by market capitalization, and it dominates U.S. futures trading after having acquired the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange in the 2000s.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.33% 170.87 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25631.68 Delayed Quote.9.10%
NASDAQ 100 2.14% 7159.17373 Delayed Quote.10.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.01% 7551.00549 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 1.47% 2781.49 Delayed Quote.9.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CME GROUP INC.
03:51pDo You Want to Trade Futures? 'Micro' Contracts Could Make it Easier
DJ
10:38aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME launches seven new contracts to try to bo..
RE
08:01aCME GROUP : Makes Global Equity Benchmarks More Accessible to Active Traders wit..
PR
03:47aBrexit fallout on UK finance intensifies - think tank
RE
03/08Trading slips away from London ahead of Brexit
RE
03/07CME GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06CME : Farmer sentiment weakens amid increasing marketing risk concerns and conti..
AQ
03/05CME GROUP : Delivers First-Ever Electronic Spot Auction of U.S. Crude Oil Export..
PR
03/05CME : Farmer sentiment weakens amid increasing marketing risk concerns and conti..
PR
03/04CME GROUP : Averaged 19 Million Contracts Per Day in February 2019
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 063 M
EBIT 2019 3 212 M
Net income 2019 2 369 M
Debt 2019 934 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 26,13
P/E ratio 2020 23,39
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Capitalization 61 376 M
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.11%21 003
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.