CME GROUP INC.

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
08/11 04:00:00 pm
168.12 USD   +1.68%
Gold bounces back above $1,900 as UK data renews recession fears

08/12/2020 | 04:53am EDT

Gold bounced back above $1,900 per ounce on Wednesday, as weak UK data renewed fears over a coronavirus-driven economic slump and helped bullion erase initial losses fuelled by a resurgent dollar.

Spot gold jumped 1.6% to $1,942.45 per ounce by 0816 GMT, rebounding from a 2.5% drop in early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,949.40. Silver also joined the rally, adding 5.6% to $26.17.

Underscoring the economic damage caused by the pandemic, data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, the biggest contraction reported by any major economy so far.

"Finally, they've officially announced that they're into a recession for the first time since the financial crisis. This has supported the sharp rebound in gold and silver," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai broker Anand Rathi Shares.

But European equities largely shrugged off the UK data since it was mostly in line with expectations.

A resurgent dollar, however, weighed on gold, with investors keeping a close eye on a stalemate in U.S. stimulus talks and tensed U.S.-China relations.

"The froth has been blown off the top of the gold market, and now fundamental price discovery is going on," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "There's no sign that gold's bottomed yet."

Despite suffering the biggest one-day drop in more than seven years on Tuesday, gold's gains for the year stood at about 28%, as investors buy it as a hedge amid fears of currency debasement, with central banks flooding the global economy with money to ease the pandemic blow.

With policies likely to remain "loose for the foreseeable future," gold could move back towards $2,000, said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Platinum gained 2.5% to $953.50 and palladium rose 3.5% to $2,164.66.

By Brijesh Patel

ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 1.68% 168.12 Delayed Quote.-16.24%
GOLD 1.00% 1927.97 Delayed Quote.33.67%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 2.19% 768.5 Delayed Quote.8.20%
PALLADIUM 2.08% 2137.5 Delayed Quote.15.65%
SILVER 2.58% 25.52 Delayed Quote.62.98%
THE PLATINUM GROUP 2.48% 2.48 End-of-day quote.-39.22%
Sales 2020 5 051 M - -
Net income 2020 2 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 60 292 M 60 292 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 4 360
Free-Float 98,5%
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 181,73 $
Last Close Price 168,12 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-16.24%60 292
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.31.45%12 752
ASX LIMITED7.52%11 688
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.36%9 775
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS34.20%4 466
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%3 240
