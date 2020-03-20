Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. finance industry says markets must stay open during epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Keeping U.S. markets open during the coronavirus epidemic is critical for maintaining investor confidence, exchanges and market industry bodies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Signatories to the statement included the American Bankers Association, CBOE, Nasdaq, CME, the Institute of International Finance and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

"Keeping all U.S. financial markets open is essential to the well-being of the general economy and vital to maintaining and bolstering investor confidence, particularly once the economy recovers from the effects of this pandemic," the statement said.

The statement was not signed by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where trading has been halted several times for a few minutes due to extreme price moves.

Top NYSE officials have said the Big Board will continue to work under normal hours electronically despite shutting its trading floor, where dealers operate shoulder-to-shoulder and risk infection from coronavirus.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has suggested a shorter trading day may be needed given the extreme volatility in markets as investors dump shares in the face of an economic downturn due to coronavirus.

"Even persistent rumours about closing the markets are themselves causing adverse effects. Market participants are taking steps, which they otherwise would not, to mitigate against a market closure," the signatories said in a separate letter to Mnuchin, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Other signatories are the Managed Funds Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, American Cotton Shippers Association, Bank Policy Institute, Commodity Markets Council, FIA, Financial Services Forum, Investment Company Institute, Alternative Investment Management Association and the World Federation of Exchanges.

Earlier this week, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges also said markets should stay open.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday markets had bordered on being disorderly but should remain open.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Nasdaq, CME Group Inc., London Stock Exchange plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.51% 154.62 Delayed Quote.-22.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 8.64% 6446 Delayed Quote.-23.51%
NASDAQ -3.90% 88.8 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CME GROUP INC.
09:44aU.S. finance industry says markets must stay open during epidemic
RE
03/19EXPLAINER : Global market rout triggers trading suspension debate
RE
03/17Wall Street gives thumbs down to potential shortened trading day
RE
03/17Rivals Slam NYSE's Decision to Keep Its Trading Floor Open
DJ
03/17CME GROUP : Statement on U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Proposal to Shorten Tra..
PR
03/17Philippines exempts financial markets from coronavirus shutdown
RE
03/17European exchanges pledge to stay open during virus volatility
RE
03/17Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in the face of virus volatility
RE
03/17London Stock Exchange says no plans to suspend trading
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spr..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 212 M
EBIT 2020 3 318 M
Net income 2020 2 455 M
Debt 2020 513 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 55 643 M
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 213,01  $
Last Close Price 155,22  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan T. Durkin President
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John W. Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-22.67%55 643
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.26%9 260
ASX LIMITED-9.45%8 073
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-13.70%6 534
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-10.01%2 745
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group