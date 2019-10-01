CMIC Ocean En Tech : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 October 2019, Mr. Qian Zewei ("Mr. Qian") was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company.
Mr. Qian, aged 44, is currently a member of the Business Decision/Investment Decision Committee, Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Investment, Head of Bay Area Business Unit and Head of Special Assets Department of China Great Wall Assets (International) Holdings Co., Ltd. From 2014 to 2016, he was the Investment Director of the Investment Management Department of China Everbright Holdings. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Vice President and Director of the Private Equity Investment Department (Hong Kong Office) of Dahe Securities. From 2001 to 2015, he worked as a senior research and development engineer at the Beijing Research Institute of Huawei Technologies. Mr. Qian holds a master's degree in finance from London Business School and a master's degree in computer application from Nanjing Aerospace University.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Qian does not hold any other positions with the Company and/or its subsidiaries and has not held any directorship in listed companies in the last three years. He does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian does not have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Mr. Qian in respect of his appointment as a non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 October 2019, subject to re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company and retirement by rotation and re-election requirements in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Under the Service Agreement, Mr. Qian will not receive annual remuneration during his tenure of service as a non-executive Director of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information concerning the appointment of Mr. Qian that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Qian to the Board.
COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES
In accordance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the members of the Board. Following the appointments of Mr. Qian on 1 October 2019, the composition of the Board comprises three executive Directors, four non-executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. The number of independent non-executive Directors of the Company represents less than one-third of the members of the Board as required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate to act as an independent non-executive Director of the Company to meet the requirement set out in Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules as soon as practicable (and in any event no later than the three-month period stipulated by Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules) and will make further announcement as and when appropriate.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Hongyuan, Mr. Jiang Bing Hua and Mr. Zhang Menggui, Morgan; four non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lou Dongyang, Mr. Wang Jianzhong, Ms. Fu Rui and Mr. Qian Zewei; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, Mr. Zou Zhendong and Mr. Chen Weidong.
