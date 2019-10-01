CMIC Ocean En Tech : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.

華商國際海洋能源科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 206)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 October 2019, Mr. Qian Zewei was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company.

COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

Following the appointment of Mr. Qian Zewei on 1 October 2019, the number of Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company represents less than one-third of the members of the Board as required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate to act as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company to meet the requirement set out in Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules as soon as practicable (and in any event not later than the three month period stipulated by Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules) and will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 October 2019, Mr. Qian Zewei ("Mr. Qian") was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr. Qian, aged 44, is currently a member of the Business Decision/Investment Decision Committee, Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Investment, Head of Bay Area Business Unit and Head of Special Assets Department of China Great Wall Assets (International) Holdings Co., Ltd. From 2014 to 2016, he was the Investment Director of the Investment Management Department of China Everbright Holdings. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Vice President and Director of the Private Equity Investment Department (Hong Kong Office) of Dahe Securities. From 2001 to 2015, he worked as a senior research and development engineer at the Beijing Research Institute of Huawei Technologies. Mr. Qian holds a master's degree in finance from London Business School and a master's degree in computer application from Nanjing Aerospace University.

- 1 -