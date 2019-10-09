Log in
CMIC OCEAN EN TECH HOLDING CO LTD

(0206)
CMIC Ocean En Tech : INSIDE INFORMATION

10/09/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. 華商國際海洋能源科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 206)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Multiple Contract Extensions

Shelf Drilling, a shallow water offshore drilling contractor invested by Wealthy Marvel Enterprises Limited ("WME"), which is jointly held by China Merchants & Great Wall Ocean Strategy & Technology Fund (the "Fund") and the Company (for related transactions, please refer to the company's business update announcements issued on 4 March 2019 and 10 May 2019, respectively) announced on 7 and 9 October 2019, Dubai time, respectively that it has secured a four-month extension for each of the High Island II, High Island IV, Main Pass I and Main Pass IV jack-ups in continuation of their existing lease contracts; and it has also secured a three-year contract extension on the High Island VII jack-up rig in continuation of its current lease contract. The contract includes a two-year option period.

ABOUT SHELF DRILLING

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. In 2012, Transocean, the largest drilling company separated its shallow water business, assets, and team to form Shelf Drilling. Through its leading operation capability, excellent management team, fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients, Shelf Drilling has long been a leader in the global shallow water drilling service industry. Shelf Drilling is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SHLF". Shelf Drilling fleet consists of 38 jack-up rigs, and one swamp barge.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.

Koo Ching Fan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Hongyuan, Mr. Jiang Bing Hua and Mr. Zhang Menggui, Morgan; four non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lou Dongyang, Mr. Wang Jianzhong, Ms. Fu Rui and Mr. Qian Zewei; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, Mr. Zou Zhendong and Mr. Chen Weidong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSC Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:05:06 UTC
